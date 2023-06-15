Schneider opens large-scale zero emission electric charging depot in Southern California

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of

transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced the

completion of an electric charging depot at its South El Monte Intermodal

Operations Center in Southern California. The depot will power its battery

electric truck (BET) fleet, which will include nearly 100 Freightliner

eCascadias by year’s end, making it one of North America’s largest zero

emission fleets.

The charging site is over half the size of a football field, featuring 16

350 kW dual-corded dispensers, allowing the carrier to charge 32 trucks

simultaneously. The eCascadias will be able to achieve an 80% charge within

90 minutes.

“Schneider decided to lead the way by building our own depot in South El

Monte,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “It was important to

develop onsite charging because it is the most efficient solution to power

our growing electric fleet. With the infrastructure deficiency, we found

that we needed to collaborate with a wide array of experts to see our vision

come to fruition.”

Schneider’s facility is centrally located within the metro Los Angeles area

and adjacent to major highways with a high density of customers within a

50-mile radius. Already this year, Schneider has begun hauling deliveries

for Frito-Lay North America and Goodyear using the new eCascadia fleet,

supporting each companies’ supply chain sustainability goals. The eCascadias

have a range of approximately 220 miles.

The South El Monte site was funded through the Joint Electric Truck Scaling

Initiative (JETSI), a project funded by state and local agencies to increase

the number of zero emission heavy-duty trucks on the roads. Schneider

collaborated with similar sustainably-minded companies, including clean

transportation engineering and construction company Black & Veatch, to build

the site and create an operationally efficient layout.

“This 4,900-square-foot state-of-the-art electric truck charging hub is a

monumental testament to innovation and collaboration,” said Dave Hallowell,

Black & Veatch president of the connectivity, commercial, and industrial

sector. “The collaboration between Schneider and all the project partners

will result in new employment opportunities for the area, along with a

significant reduction in pollution.”

Funding for 50 of Schneider’s 92 BETs was made possible by JETSI, the first

battery electric truck project jointly funded by the California Air

Resources Board and the California Energy Commission, which together awarded

the project $27 million. Additional funding was provided by South Coast Air

Quality Management District, Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review

Committee, the Port of Los Angeles and Southern California Edison. The JETSI

project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative

that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas

emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the

environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

“We know the future of sustainable transportation includes electric. That is

why we invested and collaborated with stakeholders along the supply chain to

work together to create this infrastructure and ultimately lower carbon

emissions. This would not be possible without our funding and grant

agencies,” said Rourke.

For the additional 42 trucks outside JETSI, five are jointly funded by the

U.S. EPA FY18 Targeted Airshed Grant and Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and

Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP), seven are funded by the Volkswagen

Environmental Mitigation Trust, and 30 trucks are funded by HVIP.

Schneider worked alongside Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) as the

eCascadia evolved, piloting a truck for six months in 2019-2020 through

Freightliner’s Customer Experience fleet. Feedback from Schneider drivers

and the equipment team led to the production of the BET found in the

company’s fleet today.

“For decades, we’ve built a strong, deep relationship with Schneider,

aligning on strategic priorities such as safety and efficiency,” said

Daimler Truck North America Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing David

Carson. “When initiating our electric vehicle development programs, we

assisted Schneider as they started and later scaled their fleet of

Freightliner eCascadias. They’ve provided our team with vital insight on the

opportunities for battery electric trucks in the goods movement industry.

Through the outreach and education being conducted as part of the JETSI

project, other fleets can learn from Schneider’s experiences and apply them

to future deployment of zero emission vehicles nationwide.”

At present, the company has accepted delivery of approximately a third of

its expected fleet. When fully operational, Schneider’s 92 BETs will have

the potential to avoid more than 81,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions

per day, the equivalent of removing 2,400 gas-powered cars from the road.

Each day these zero emission trucks will accelerate the company’s progress

toward its goal of reducing CO2 emission by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and a 60%

per mile reduction by 2035.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics

services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry,

Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited,

Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain

Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely

delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for

over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPowerR,

is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded,

highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access

to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the

company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

About JETSI

The JETSI project is a landmark initiative that will deploy 100 Class 8

battery electric trucks (BETs) across Southern California to demonstrate

strategies to successfully scale market penetration of zero-emission

technologies. JETSI is the first battery electric truck project jointly

funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California

Energy Commission (CEC), which together awarded the project $27 million.

Additional funding was provided by South Coast AQMD, MSRC, the San Pedro Bay

Ports and SCE. The JETSI project is part of California Climate Investments,

a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work

reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving

public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged

communities.

About California Air Resources Board

CARB’s mission is to promote and protect public health, welfare, and

ecological resources through effective reduction of air pollutants while

recognizing and considering effects on the economy. CARB is the lead agency

for climate change programs and oversees all air pollution control efforts

in California to attain and maintain health-based air quality standards.

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean

energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable

energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing

in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal

power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering,

procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year

track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we

have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by

addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important

infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 were US$4.3 billion. Follow us

on www.bv.com and on social media.