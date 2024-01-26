dSPACE and Spirent Partner to Deliver Integrated Automotive Test Solutions

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) and dSPACE have entered into a technology partnership to make real-time positioning scenarios for Autonomous Driving Hardware-in-the-Loop test systems (AD-HIL) even more realistic. The partnership enables developers to accelerate development timelines and time to market.

Based on years of cooperation between dSPACE and Spirent, the latest collaboration offers customers a turnkey solution by extending the leading dSPACE AD-HIL to include the Spirent GSS7000 high-fidelity global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) simulator. This enables developers of autonomous driving systems to validate vehicle behavior in location-critical scenarios utilizing real satellite signals, with all of the tooling pre-integrated from a single source provider to assure performance and continuity, and help accelerate development.

Increasing levels of driving automation and the associated responsibility for OEMs mean that the precision and latency of GNSS-enabled systems is becoming more and more critical, especially for SAE Levels of Driving Automation™ at or beyond Level 3. In addition to dSPACE’s powerful AD-HIL with radar, camera, lidar, and ultrasonic sensor simulation interfaces, the GSS7000 simulator, with high fidelity RF signal generation and low latency response, becomes an additional sensor working in parallel for validation of driver assistance algorithms, and a vital element of the digital homologation of the future. Jamming and spoofing scenarios can be validated as security-relevant functional tests for highly autonomous platforms, while Spirent’s SimHIL software interface ensures performant and reliable communication between each partner’s systems.

“By seamlessly integrating Spirent’s high-resolution GNSS simulators into the dSPACE test solutions, we enable our customers to achieve comprehensive validation of autonomous driving applications, increasing safety and precision through integration of positioning data,” explained Dr. Herbert Schuette, Executive Vice President at dSPACE.

“We are very excited to be partnering with dSPACE as a leader in the automotive test industry,” said Adam Price, Spirent’s Vice President of PNT Simulation. “Our complementary portfolios are focused on quality, accuracy, and reliability, and together they provide compelling solutions to ensure that the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles will be tested to the level of efficiency and safety that the industry demands.”

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company’s range of end-to-end solutions is used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long, before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,500 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, Korea and India.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information visit www.spirent.com