Automotive Industries Top Auto Shipping Companies, Ranked

The best auto shipping companies can vary depending on what type of service you’re after and whether you want to go international or domestic.

Today, we’ll list out our top 5 choices for auto transport, no matter where you are, and let you know the good (and the bad). With our roundup review, you’ll be able to make a better, more informed decision on which transport company is right for you.

Top 5 Auto Transport Companies

1. A1 Auto Transport

A1 Auto Transport has been in the auto shipping industry for well over 30 years. They can ship planes, yachts, ATVs, SUVs, and anything in between. What’s great about A1 Auto is that they also can ship internationally as well as domestically.

Another great aspect of A1 is that they also offer moving services alongside their vehicle shipping endeavors. This helps anyone who’s looking to package a move, in an all-in-one service, making it super easy to move even internationally.

You don’t need to put any money down to get a free quote, and they have trained staff that is available at all hours to help you if you should have any questions. What’s great is they’ll connect you with multiple carriers, allowing you to negotiate down the price as well should you wish to go with them.

It’s hard to find any faults with A1 Auto as they’ve been in the game for so long and have plenty of great reviews. Should you want to get a free quote from them, you can find them at https://www.a1autotransport.com. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions as well.

2. SGT Auto Transport

SGT Auto Transport is great if you’re shipping domestically. They also offer price matching and have exact pick-up dates which reduces logistical problems down the line. They are technically a broker, but they have plenty of carriers they can help you network with and find a suitable transport company.

SGT Auto also offers discounts for students and the military, and you can also save a ton of money by moving on a Sunday. The discounts they offer do require cash payment upfront, but this is typical considering the service.

They also offer enclosed and open shipping if you’d like to save some cash, along with expedited shipping should you need your vehicle ASAP. If you need your vehicle right at your doorstep, they offer door-to-door shipping or they can leave your vehicle at a pre-determined terminal for your convenience.

3. Easy Auto Ship

Easy Auto Ship is another great contender that’s a good pick for affordable auto shipping. They can ship in all 50 states and internationally as well. Easy Auto Ship IS a broker, but most companies that ship vehicles are brokers, so it’s always best to go with the well well-reviewed ones.

They offer 30-day price guarantees and even offer a car rental if your shipment does not arrive within 14 days of the arrival date, and a car wash upon delivery. Do note that most transport companies offer ranges of dates rather than specific dates as there are often delays.

Their great BBB ratings, help relieve any doubt you may have about this shipping company. They also offer a $150 discount, and you can inquire with them to get your car shipped today.

4. Montway Shipping

Montway Shipping is one of the bigger names in the shipping industry. They are a fast and reliable nationwide transport company that has been rated number one in many auto-shipping reviews. All you need to do is get a free quote from them and they do the rest.

Montway also offers solutions for auto dealers, auto auctions, and even rental car companies. They are great at transportation management, and home delivery for dealerships and can even help corporate locations relocate.

Montway Shipping is not a transport company, but a broker, like the rest. But thankfully, they’ve been well-reviewed and have a ton of skin in the game. You can also track your order as well, which is great if you’re worried about where your vehicle is and when it’s going to arrive.

5. Sherpa Auto

Sherpa Auto is our last pick for the top 5 best auto shipping companies. Sadly, they do not offer international shipping or tracking services. They also only take cash or certified checks, so no credit cards will be accepted, unfortunately.

Thankfully, they have thorough vetting processes for their carriers so you know your vehicle will arrive in one piece. They also offer a price lock promise should you want to avoid any bait-and-switch pricing. They also offer a free car wash after delivery, which is helpful if you opt for the open trailer.

Conclusion

Selecting the right auto shipping company is crucial for a smooth and hassle-free experience. After evaluating various factors such as reliability, services offered, customer reviews, and pricing, the top 5 auto transport companies have been identified: A1 Auto Transport, SGT Auto Transport, Easy Auto Ship, Montway Shipping, and Sherpa Auto.

Each company has its strengths and weaknesses, catering to different needs and preferences. By considering these options and conducting further research, individuals can make well-informed decisions to ensure their vehicles are transported safely and efficiently, whether it’s domestically or internationally.