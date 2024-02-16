Messe Frankfurt launches seven brand events in Central Asia

Messe Frankfurt will extend its footprint in the Central Asian market by establishing seven brand events in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The country’s strategic location as a crossroads of Europe and Asia positions it as a promising trade gateway and transportation hub, facilitating the economic development of neighbouring countries and access to the wider region. The company’s stronger presence in the market will promote business opportunities and foster the sustainable development of pillar industries, including cosmetics, textiles and clothing, automotive, logistics and transportation.

Representatives gathered at a press conference on 16 February 2024, to announce the launch of seven brand events. From left to right: Mr Eugen Alles, Member of the Board, Business Media Europe Ltd; Mr Stephan Kurzawski, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group; Ms Dilfuza Samandarova, General Director, Business Media Central Asia

Wolfgang Marzin, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Group, expressed his confidence in the extension of the company’s Asia portfolio in the region: “As a global leader in the trade fair industry, our strategic manoeuvre in Central Asia should be a key indicator of the potential for greater economic globalisation. The region is a connecting point between Asia and Europe, and lies within China’s Belt and Road, an initiative geared towards enhancing the integration between economies. In this regard, countries like Uzbekistan play an important role in linking the east and west; its robust consumer market, opening political and business landscape, as well as geographical location, make it an attractive trading partner and investment destination.”

Mr Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management of Messe Frankfurt Group, added: “Messe Frankfurt is an ideal partner for Uzbekistan to enhance its position in the global arena as our sales network in 180 countries and regions will attract the attention of companies across a number of industries. For example, Uzbekistan is rising as a hotspot for textiles; while it is already one of the world’s largest exporters of cotton, there are also opportunities to import and invest in the modernisation of the textiles and clothing industry. Our market analysis also reveals a gap in trade fair activity for the automotive aftermarket despite the industry being an important pillar in the country’s manufacturing sector.”

“Based on the business environment, Messe Frankfurt can lend its support with the introduction of seven brand events covering the Consumer Goods, Mobility & Logistics, and Textiles & Textile Technologies industry clusters. We will cooperate closely with our trusted partner Business Media Central Asia (BMCA) on this business expansion. The company is already an established organiser of Automechanika Astana and Futuroad Expo Astana. With their local resources and our international network, we are in a strong position to launch these events successfully into the market,” Mr Buurma continued.

The line-up of shows include:

* Automechanika Tashkent; Futuroad Expo Tashkent; and, Scalex Tashkent: 23 – 25 October 2024

* Heimtextil Uzbekistan; Texworld Tashkent; and, Apparel Sourcing Tashkent: 6 – 8 November 2024

* Beautyworld Central Asia: 21 – 23 November 2024

Understanding Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has a promising consumer market with significant potential. It is the largest in Central Asia and is expected to increase due to population growth, rising incomes and the modernisation of economic and industry sectors.

The nation has actively sought to diversify its economy in recent years, undertaking reforms for greater entrepreneurial freedom and opening up to more international and regional cooperation. The country already heavily exports precious metals, textiles and agricultural produce. Notably, it imports machinery, equipment, means of transportation, and vehicle components from foreign trading partners. Attracting overseas investment is also apparent through incentives such as tax benefits, reduced import duties and simplified procedures for overseas investors.

In addition, shifting global supply chains and trading patterns could also drive opportunities in the region. The nation benefits from its geographical location owing to its position between Asia and Europe, to which the Uzbek Government recognises the prospects of investing in infrastructure, such as transportation and logistics, to create an efficient transit hub. Against this backdrop, China acknowledges the importance of developing routes along the Belt and Road while Europe has expressed a readiness to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify transport corridors.

For more information about participating at these seven brand events, please visit:

Automechanika Tashkent; Futuroad Expo Tashkent; and, Scalex Tashkent:

Heimtextil Uzbekistan; Texworld Tashkent; and, Apparel Sourcing Tashkent:

Beautyworld Central Asia:

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28* subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 600* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.