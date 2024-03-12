Danisense officially opens extension of Taastrup headquarters

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has officially opened the new 800 square meter extension of its headquarters in Taastrup, Denmark. This now gives Danisense a lot more office space (20+ new desks / workstations plus two new meeting rooms), a new production facility plus a 15x increase of storage space in the new high storage. 106 solar panels on the roof make the new building very energy efficient and environmentally friendly and four EV charging points in the car park allow employees to conveniently charge their EVs while at work.

The existing headquarters building has also been renovated. New improved insulation and new outdoor blinds make it more energy efficient. The parking area has been extended and the entrance area, the canteen plus the meeting rooms have all received a complete new look and feel. Furthermore an automatic fire alarm system that directly notifies the local fire department in case of a fire has been installed in both buildings.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “The extension of our headquarters now gives us much needed additional space for our growing workforce as well as our production and storage facilities.” Moreau continues: “Already over the last couple of months we have added several new members of staff to our Engineering and R&D teams and we are very much looking forward to extending our product range in the very near future and to the future growth of Danisense.”

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.