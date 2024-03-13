GM, Magna, and Wipro’s collaboration unveils SDVerse, a groundbreaking B2B sales platform

In a groundbreaking collaboration, General Motors (GM), Magna, and Wipro Limited have joined forces to unveil a revolutionary B2B sales platform for automotive software, known as SDVerse. This platform aims to transform the traditional automotive software sourcing and procurement process by acting as a dynamic “matchmaking” platform connecting buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software.

Unlike conventional captive software development practices, SDVerse focuses on enhancing transparency and efficiency through its digital platform. Sellers can showcase their software’s features and attributes, while buyers gain easy access to a comprehensive catalog, facilitating seamless connections for sales and purchases. With the platform currently in development, SDVerse anticipates featuring a diverse array of automotive software products, welcoming participants from across the automotive value chain.

The launch of SDVerse is supported by an exclusive “Launch Partner” group comprising industry leaders such as Ampere, FEV, Forvia, HL Mando, NXP Semiconductors, TTTech Auto, and Valeo. Prashant Gulati, a seasoned automotive professional with over two decades of experience, has been appointed as the CEO of SDVerse, effective March 5th, 2024.

The platform is expected to offer numerous benefits to subscribers, including reduced cost, time, and complexity, higher software quality, improved resource allocation, enhanced revenue opportunities for sellers, and a novel approach to software sourcing. SDVerse provides a one-stop-shop for embedded systems software, fostering industry-driven innovation, and promoting faster implementation of critical software.

Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge at Wipro Limited, emphasized the platform’s role in addressing the growing demand for automotive software while maintaining profitability and industry aspirations for software-defined vehicles. Dan Nicholson, Vice President of Strategic Technology Initiatives at General Motors, highlighted the platform’s significance in creating a marketplace that facilitates efficient collaboration, drives down costs, and accelerates software implementation.

SDVerse not only represents a transformative opportunity to streamline software development but also serves as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation within the automotive industry. Joerg Grotendorst, Senior Vice President of Corporate R&D at Magna, emphasized the platform’s role in creating a more interconnected ecosystem and fostering collaboration among OEMs, suppliers, and specialty software developers.

GM, Magna, and Wipro collectively designed and developed SDVerse, and it will be governed collaboratively by the founding members. Global strategy consultant Roland Berger has provided strategic advice since the project’s inception, with Konstantin Shirokinskiy, a partner at Roland Berger, highlighting SDVerse as a blueprint for addressing embedded software needs efficiently.

To delve deeper into SDVerse, leaders from GM, Magna, and Wipro will participate in a livestream panel discussion on April 4th. Those interested in learning more and registering for the event can visit SDVerse.auto. This exciting venture is poised to reshape the landscape of automotive software development and procurement, setting the stage for a new era in the industry.