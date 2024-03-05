Steel Wheels: Vehicles That Still Adhere to Classics

Wheels don’t have to be big and complicated. As 2024 begins, it is curious to take a look back at the forgotten heroes of automotive design: steel wheels. For decades, they were a distinctive feature of base models, but in recent years, they have completely fallen out of fashion, and manufacturers have chosen to replace them with light alloys.

Of course, this makes sense because modern cars with steel wheels look cheap, which turns off buyers, but simplicity and honesty suit SUVs. The used car experts from Indy Auto Man have compiled a short list of several car models that can still be bought with steel wheels today. Unfortunately, there are few of them, but these are real pearls of the automotive market.

But before, let’s pay tribute to one of the most famous admirers of steel wheels: the Ford Bronco. Starting in 2024, Ford, once the king of factory steel wheels, has decided to phase them out entirely, discontinuing the previous base version and removing the steel option from the Black Diamond trim. Of course, it’s not the end of the world, but connoisseurs are very disappointed because they looked great, perfectly highlighting the Bronco’s off-road character. True, if you want the wheels to look like steel, you can turn to the Heritage trim, with vintage-style aluminum wheels, but while they are quite attractive, they lack brutality.

Jeep Wrangler Sport

However, its competitor, the Jeep Wrangler, did not follow the Ford path and retained black steel wheels in the Wrangler Sport package. This is not to say that these are the most beautiful wheels in the world, but if you consider adding a silver color, it will certainly add some spice.

Basic Subaru Forester

Subaru still sells the Forester with steel wheels as standard. And perhaps that gives it a competitive advantage over the Jeep Compas. Interestingly, this is the only crossover the company offers with steel wheels because even the cheapest Crosstrek doesn’t have them on the base trim. Of course, this is puzzling, but perhaps Subaru believes that Forester buyers are not too picky about the type of wheels. Whatever the reason, though, steel wheels may not stick around after the 2025 refresh. Although Subaru may use them as an off-road option.

Land Rover Defender 90 and 110

With the discontinuation of Bronco steel wheels, factory Land Rover Defender wheels are ranked among the best-looking in the industry. It is the wheels that turn the new Defender into a car worthy of this historical name.

Ineos Grenadier

To recap, the Grenadier is the boxy British off-road SUV that many US drivers would love to own, knowing deep down that Land Rover would never make it. However, suddenly, a billionaire appeared with a big wallet and a bullet in his head, who got to work and built a beautiful car, coming off the assembly line with a snorkel and black steel wheels. Its sales began not long ago, but anyone who sees it in person is delighted.

RAM 1500 and other trucks

And finally, it is worth mentioning work trucks and vans. Their base models, from the RAM 1500 to the Ford Transit, are essential to the day-to-day functioning of our society. We see them during unloading at grocery stores and in cramped yards with Delivery signs on the side. Most often, these vehicles ride on simple, reliable, and repeatedly proven steel wheels.