Proactive Approaches to Avoiding and Dealing with Work-Related Litigation

Having the right policies and procedures in place for your business can help you avoid getting involved in costly and time-consuming litigation. This guide lists a number of important approaches that can allow companies to anticipate and avoid potential legal issues.





According to employer lawyer in California, interviews are important in hiring new employees because they provide the necessary information that is needed in decision making. However, the method is limited since interviews are controlled by human beings, and instead of getting the necessary information, the interviewer may be influenced by irrelevant factors. Moreover, interviews are full of biases in that the interviewers often have stereotypes and personal biases towards the applicants. This means that





The interview stage is a crucial element in which a close compliance with the legal limits is demanded. Employers are allowed to request resumes, check references, and validate educational accomplishments. Nonetheless, the questions concerning the age, race, ethnicity, handicap, sexual orientation, history of arrests, military status, or other protected attributes of a candidate are prohibited. Queries concerning the place of birth, citizenship, or driving licenses should be avoided unless specifically pertinent to the job tasks.





An explicit job specification that enumerates duties is priceless. It enables you to ask the job candidates directly about their ability to perform particular tasks, offering a strong protection against possible discrimination claims.





Day One Documentation





Documentation is critical from the point of hire advised by nearly all employer attorney in Los Angeles, California. Adherence to legal notices under acts such as the Wage Theft Prevention Act can save employers from heavy fines. Equally important is the adherence to the Fair Labor Standards Act in wages and overtime. Keep detailed records of hours worked, rates of pay, leave, promotions, and evaluation to provide a defense against many claims.





Employee Handbooks: Purpose





A comprehensive employee handbook is crucial in the defense of employment-related claims. The procedure also includes an overview of the benefits and an acknowledgment of receipt. The handbook should clearly specify that it is not the contract of employment and that the employment is at-will. Policies on the use of internet, behavior, confidentiality, and disciplinary actions should be also incorporated.





Training for Management





Regular training with documented attendance should be provided to supervisors and managers on discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Such a preventive education can reduce the liability of a company to the actions that management takes outside their official role.





Routine Review and Documentation





Frequent changes of job descriptions and performance appraisals are very important. The documentation of performance problems or improvements and follow-up on appraisals may be crucial in performance-related disputes. Well developed documentation on what a raise and bonus mean also avoid misunderstandings about the employee performance.





1. Medical and Disability Issues.





Communication with workers dealing with medical or disability issues should be open. If it is feasible to make reasonable accommodations, they should be made. In other cases, employers should ask for medical documentation for clearer identification of an employee’s needs as it serves as the employer’s defense against disability or leave-related claims.





Review of Employment and Restrictive Covenants.





It is recommended to have regular discussions with legal counsel to evaluate the conditions of employment agreements, non-compete clauses, and confidentiality agreements. The employer is protected from possible legal complications by making sure that the new hires are not in breach of the already existing agreements.





Using these basic strategies will protect the employer from possible lawsuits which will enable them to focus on their business growth and success. The adaptation of extra protective measures to the particular needs of your business can also improve legal safety.