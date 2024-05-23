Cars in movies. When the car becomes the main character of the film

Cars are an integral part of our daily lives. In this regard, no one will be surprised that they are often found in films. In them, various vehicles sometimes become a particular movie’s main characters and the hallmark. We offer you our rating of the cars that have appeared in cult films of the present and past.

DeLorean DMC-12 («Back to the Future»)

A striking example of how a car can become a central figure in the plot of a fantastic movie is “Back to the Future” by director Robert Zemeckis. This cult sci-fi film is still considered by many to be the best in its category ever. In it, a key role is played by the DeLorean DMC-12, which performs the functions of a time machine. The car itself is one of the worst sports cars ever made. However, his presence in the cinema turned an uninteresting model into a legend.

The main feature of the DMC-12 was its futuristic design. He helped the car get onto cinema screens around the world. Otherwise, the model had little to attract ordinary fans of fast driving. It has a 2.8-liter engine that produces only 130 hp. It could accelerate to 210 km/h. This figure is far from the sports car record and is comparable to the result of some simple models of that time. However, in the film, the car was shown to be more relaxed and faster. By adding various futuristic details to its image, the filmmakers forever inscribed the DMC-12 into the history of the automotive industry.

Cadillac Miller-Meteor («Ghostbusters»)

Several Oscar nominations and four awards at various high-profile film festivals turned Ghostbusters into one of the best films of the ‘90s. The audience remembered a lot in it, from the leading actors to the car in which the heroes hunted ghosts. The latter was created based on the Cadillac Miller-Meteor, produced in 1959. This retro car was made in a small series, so it took a long time to find it for the filming. Previously, it was used primarily as a hearse or transport to transport patients to the hospital.

The Cadillac Miller-Meteor was equipped with a relatively powerful 6.3-liter engine. It used a lot of gasoline to operate, which is why the cost of fuel was almost equal to the cost of the car itself by the end of filming. Despite all the shortcomings, Miller-Meteor was quickly remembered by the audience, and even today, when they see it, everyone remembers the cult American film.

Aston Martin DB5 («Goldfinger»)

The third James Bond film was as spectacular as possible. It earned many awards, including an Oscar for Best Sound Effects. In it, the main character, wonderfully played by Sean Connery, drove an Aston Martin DB5. This car first appeared on screens, but it merged so much with the image of Bond that viewers have never seen it in films about Agent 007.

The DB5 was produced in the 1960s. It stood out for its stylish design and good aerodynamics. Thanks to the last nuance, the car could accelerate to 241 km/h. The main design element of the DB5 was a 6-cylinder engine producing 282 hp. Other features included a 5-speed manual transmission and disc brakes front and rear. Of course, in the film, this model was adapted to the needs of James Bond. It was supplemented with various valuable options that helped the hero cope with tasks of any complexity.

Lotus Esprit S1 («The Spy Who Loved Me»)

The tenth James Bond film made the Esprit S1 from Lotus famous. This initially unremarkable sports car was carefully modified, becoming a universal vehicle that could move quickly on land and underwater. The filmmakers kept the appearance of the initial version of the vehicle. It had a unique wedge-shaped shape and fit perfectly into the image of a superhero car.

The standard 160 hp engine had to be replaced for filming with a more powerful one. Changes also affected the transmission, brake mechanisms and other structural elements. Thanks to all the changes, the Lotus Esprit S1 became faster and could accelerate to 275 km/h. In the movies, the famous model helped the hero escape pursuit, catch up with criminals and swim underwater. All these scenes became iconic in cinematic history and instantly made the Esprit S1 a popular car.

Aston Martin DBS V12 («Casino Royale»)

The next film about Agent 007, Casino Royale, was released in 2006. Many remember him not only for the excellent work of Daniel Craig but also for the Aston Martin DBS V12 car. This model is a two-door coupe equipped with a 6-liter V12 engine producing 510 hp and a 6-speed gearbox. It accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and can reach a speed of 307 km/h.

The DBS V12 used in the film has been slightly modified. It now has a secret compartment for transporting weapons and a maximally reinforced chassis. Some changes were also made to the design itself. The car even managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records during filming. In one of the scenes, he can turn around his axis eight times, which had not previously been possible with any other model. Of course, such a top-end car at that time was costly, so it was protected as best they could. This made it possible to create a fantastic movie with many car stunts, crashing just 3 DBS V12s.

Ford Mustang Mach 1 («John Wick»)

The famous film starring Keanu Reeves was liked by many viewers and received good reviews from film critics. For its filming, the car was a Ford Mustang Mach 1, and the main character was Boss 429. It is a two-door coupe with rear-wheel drive and a 4-speed gearbox. The engine of this model is an 8-cylinder. Its capabilities are enough for quick acceleration and maintaining a high top speed of 211 km/h.

The main difference between the actual model and the one used in the movie was the gearbox. The Mustang Mach 1 has a manual, while the movie car has an automatic one. Also, slight differences will become noticeable if you look closely at the vehicle’s appearance. In all other respects, the filmmakers left the Mustang Mach 1 unchanged. This turned out to be the right decision since the car perfectly complemented the image of the main character and adorned the film with its presence.

Plymouth Fury («Christine»)

Stephen King has written many novels that have become worldwide bestsellers. Among them, one of the most interesting was “Christine”. This novel was filmed in 1983. The film, directed by John Carpenter, was successful and conveyed all the ideas of the “king of horror.” A 1958 Plymouth Fury played the leading role in this movie. Before filming, it was slightly modified to make it as similar as possible to the car described in the book. So the model received a bright new look and became a real killer machine.

The Plymouth Fury was a premium model from the American manufacturer. It was equipped with engines ranging from 5.0 to 5.9 liters, the power of which ranged from 303 hp. Up to 361 hp The version used in the movies made it possible to accelerate to almost 200 km/h, which was a good indicator for cars of the late 50s.

Dodge Charger R/T («The Fast and the Furious»)

One of the most famous films of our time in which cars play a crucial role in “The Fast and the Furious.” It was released in 2001 and became Vin Diesel’s best work. His movie character in the first, fourth and fifth parts drove a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. This car is rare today, and those wishing to purchase it must spend money. There is also an option to buy a wrecked Dodge Challenger, Charger R/T and other models of a famous American manufacturer. After restoration, such a vehicle will be almost new and can become your real hero, not just in the movies.

The car played a vital role in the film and was modified before filming. All changes were aimed at making him look more impressive and consistent with the image of the main character. In one of the episodes, Vin Diesel mentions that his Charger R/T is equipped with a supercharged V8 engine and has an incredible 900 hp. In reality, this figure is much lower.

Chevrolet Camaro («Transformers»)

The film Transformers was first shown in 2007. The Chevrolet Camaro played the main role. Autobot Bumblebee transformed into it and became one of the favorite characters of many viewers. This car, which was released in 2006, was equipped with a 6-liter V8 engine with 400 hp and a 6-speed gearbox. In addition, a distinctive feature of the model is the front and rear suspension with gas shock absorbers and progressive springs.

Initially, the film’s hero was in the form of an outdated Camaro, which was produced in the mid-70s. However, after some time, it was modernized and turned into a V-generation model, which, at the time of filming, was still inaccessible to ordinary drivers and fans of the film. However, precisely this circumstance made many look forward to the start of sales of the new Camaro. Naturally, after the car’s release, Chevrolet made a good profit. Most of the models sold were painted yellow like those in Transformers.

Batmobile («Batman Begins»)

This car is the most recognizable motorized movie character. It was the main vehicle in Batman Begins and was immediately remembered by audiences for its unusual design. The author of this engineering miracle described it as a combination of a tank and a Lamborghini. It was equipped with a V8 engine that had a power of 500 hp and could accelerate the Batmobile to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds.

The main feature of the famous vehicle was the presence of a unique hydraulic system that helped make high jumps. Its unique steering system also allowed it to make sharp turns in tight spaces. Despite all this, the Batmobile was complicated to control. To perform various stunts on it, experienced stuntmen needed more than six months to prepare and master all the intricacies of working with such a vehicle. However, such time expenditure was not in vain. Each of the scenes where the Batmobile was present became a natural decoration of the film and delighted most of the audience.

Cars are present in almost all films. In some films, they are only a means of transportation; in others, they become full-fledged characters. In the second case, even initially unknown models turn into cult models and forever inscribe their name in the history of world cinema. If you have not yet had time to appreciate the cinematic role of the cars described in the article, get to business quickly. We guarantee you will get maximum pleasure and remember the models you see for a long time.

