Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2024 concludes with participants applauding expanded opportunities for business and lifestyle exchange related to automotive mobility

Key figures from Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2024:

* Visitors: 15,383 from 43 countries and regions (17 percent increase)

* Exhibitors: 482 from 23 countries and regions

* Scale: 22,600 sqm (Hall A and B, as well as outdoor area)

* Over 50 experts, trainer and professionals across conference and workshops

Business interactions at Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2024

On behalf of the organisers, Ms Judy Wang, President of Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam, said: “This edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 once again offered a window into Vietnam’s automotive industry. Not only are new trade agreements shaping more promise for importing high-quality automotive mobility technologies, systems, and aftermarket solutions from overseas, the country also has the capability to become one of Southeast Asia’s key automotive hubs in the supply chain. The vibrancy of activities and feedback from participants, both domestic and abroad, underscored these expanding opportunities; we were their go-to platform to look for new partners, business opportunities and drive the industry’s continued growth in the automotive mobility and lifestyle sectors.”

Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City was an ideal platform to converge domestic and overseas automotive markets. The three-day show saw exhibitors and attendees alike rejoicing in the expanded scale, which enabled greater networking and sourcing prospects. At the same time, many commended the exhibition’s ability to capture evolving industry trends and address the market’s dynamic needs.

The show hosted 482 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions. This included nine pavilions from China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UK. Leading exhibitors comprised of ABB, ADD, Autel, Bosch, Carlas, CTR, Hengst, LAUNCH, LPR, Lucas, Luo’s, OBD, Siemens, Thinkcar, TOPDON, VOLTRONIC, and Xenol, to name a few.

In addition, buyers travelled from 42 overseas countries and regions to attend the show, including Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US and others.

Feedback – sourcing at Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City

Overseas pavilion organiser (Chungbuk Technopark, South Korea): Mr Kim Yeon-O, Deputy Director of Automotive Industry Team, Division of Industry Promotion, Chungcheongbuk-Do Province, Technopark

“As part of an eight-company pavilion, our goal is to introduce our products to the global market and assess interest in the Vietnamese and broader ASEAN region. We have tailored our product to this market’s specific needs. With the local government’s attention on electrification, we are eager to showcase our EV components and technology. This is our first time at Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City, and several of our exhibitors have already made promising progress, securing MOUs and engaging with potential partners; an outcome that has us planning to return next year with an even larger presence.”

Domestic exhibitor: Mr Eric Song (Vu Minh Nguyen), Service Director, OBD Vietnam “OBD Vietnam is AUTEL’s exclusive distributor in the country. We are leveraging this platform to enhance our brand presence and explore new business opportunities within the Vietnamese and regional market. This show is crucial for the Vietnamese automotive sector, as it allows local companies to connect and explore partnerships with overseas companies. In fact, we have already identified a number of solid leads and customers through the show.”

Overseas buyer (Myanmar): Mr Wai Phyo Kyaw, Co-Founder, Parts Repo “It is been great to meet a lot of interesting suppliers from all around the world over the past few days. I came here to explore the latest trends in the automotive industry across the aftermarket, OEM, and spare parts, with the view of looking to bring some business back to Myanmar. I have spoken to a wide range of potential partners, not just spare parts companies but also technology and AI solution providers from Vietnam. Being included in a buyer delegation is therefore very useful, particularly as the automotive market in Myanmar is still developing, so it is good to utilise platforms like this to keep at pace with the future.”

Visitor (Vietnam): Ms Jenny Huang, Sales Manager, Yu Tien Springs Viet Nam Co Ltd “This is my second time visiting Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City. In the process of expanding my company’s business, we need to exchange industry information regularly, so I am here to survey more partners from international firms. The exhibition offers a really diverse range of exhibitors from across the supply chain thanks to the organisers’ international resources. In addition to Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese suppliers, I am hoping to expand my network amongst the Chinese and Vietnamese companies at the show.”

Spotlighting transformation in the automotive industry The Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone was one of the highlights demonstrating the adoption of electrification, digitalisation, AI, sustainability and ESG in transportation, manufacturing and automation across the automotive value chain. The categorisation amassed various exhibitors featuring a range of electric and automotive driving technologies, as well as connectivity and smart mobility solutions. Notable brands included the likes of ABB, Best Logistics, Bosch, FEV Vietnam, FPT Automotive, Maersk, Siemens and VinAI.

In addition, the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference, comprising of a main conference and three related events, mirrored many of the themes across the show floor. Events focused on how the supply chain, logistics industry, policies and regulations are adapting based on these trends. Audience members said to have found that the topics offered a glimpse into the future and provided reliable references on how to apply trends into their businesses.

Other key zones included Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics and Automotive Repair, Maintenance & Care / Accessories & Customising, showcasing the latest in oils and lubricants, repair equipment and toolkits, car detailing and car washing, accessories, parts and components, and tyres.

Feedback – in step with trends and transformation

Overseas exhibitor (UK): Mr Dan Needham, Head of Business Development, ETA Green Power Ltd “My company has been closely following developments in the ASEAN region, particularly Vietnam, for some time now. The growth in green technology presents a significant opportunity for the type of low-voltage solutions we develop for two-wheelers, as an example. Attending this exhibition has reinforced the importance of the aftermarket and aftersales support. I have connected with a number of visitors, as well as other exhibitors from countries like South Korea, providing potential new partnerships to consider. Additionally, the concurrent Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference placed a strong focus on e-mobility and renewable energy technologies. Topics aligned with our company’s core product, having an eye on electrification as a key growing sector.”

Speaker at the Mobility Solutions Conference: Ms Phuong Nguyen, Managing Partner, CCX Partners Limited “As the co-organiser of the conference, I am personally invested in supporting Vietnam’s growth from my experience in the automotive industry. Today, I talked about the automotive value chain trends and statistics in the ASEAN market, and zoomed in on the Vietnamese automotive industry, especially with the likes of Vinfast. This is one of the only platforms in Southeast Asia that can bring together industry experts from the global value chain. I am very happy with the response and engagement from the audience and other speakers. In the future, I would like to explore the regulatory landscape, local market situation, and investment trends in more detail.”

Audience at Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference: Mr Phong The Nguyen, T. GI. Trading Technic Co Ltd “I found the content of this conference to be particularly useful in enhancing my understanding of the Vietnamese market and how businesses are implementing digital transformation strategies. It is interesting to hear perspectives from both local and overseas experts in regards to how companies are navigating growing electrification trends when it comes to their vehicle offerings. As such, the conference provided a valuable opportunity to stay up to date with the evolving landscape of the industry and helped to identify potential areas for future investigation.”

Going the extra mile: training and entertainment integral to the trade fair experience

The combination of business, workshops and entertainment did in fact attract a wide array of visitors to the show. Distributors, manufacturers, carmakers, retailers and service providers were amongst the main buyers.

Furthermore, the Collision Repair Training Workshop was again sought out by local workshops. Feedback suggests that the interest stemmed from the desire to better understand how digitalisation and electrification are playing bigger roles in vehicle repair and maintenance. The three-day programme incorporated a number of seminars and hands-on demonstrations covering new tools and equipment. Participants noted that the practical information and insights gained could easily apply to daily operations to enhance efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction within their businesses.

In addition, autoFEST@HCMC catered to the local automotive community with a diverse line-up of engaging experiences. The overarching objective was fostering wider participation from local industry players. Through the diverse array of show elements, attendees gained more exposure to international product showcases, helping to internalise the technological shift and evolving trends set to transform the marketplace.

Amongst the crowd-favourites were the Drift and Stunt Shows, Auto Service Day and gaming, which helped to appeal to a wider demographic. In addition, the Auto NITZ Music Party offered the perfect occasion to round off a busy working day and celebrate new business deals.

The show also received vast attention from the trade and mass media on Instagram, Linkedin, and Douyin, to name a few. Altogether, these domestic and overseas channels attracted over 5 million views during the show period.

Feedback: internationalism and types of participation

Overseas exhibitor (Spain): Ms Utha Wang, Brand Marketing Manager, Topdon Co Ltd “Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City is a distinctly different experience compared to other exhibitions I have attended in the past. These diverse elements have clearly been designed to captivate a wider range of attendees beyond just industry professionals. While our primary objective is to identify potential local distributors, I am also keen to generate visibility and engagement with end-users, especially DIYers and media contacts.”

Visitor (Vietnam): Mr Dinh Quang Thanh, Student, SG-GD College “I believe Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City is a very engaging event for students like myself who are passionate about cars and motorsports. As someone eager to gain more industry knowledge, I have thoroughly explored the exhibition and training sessions to deepen my understanding of topics like spare parts, accessories, and diagnostics. On top of the educational aspects, I have really enjoyed the Drift and Stunt show. Having these elements makes the overall event a uniquely appealing experience for Vietnamese people who share my enthusiasm for the automotive field.”

The next edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City will take place from 19 to 21 June 2025. For more information, please visit www.automechanika-hcmc.com or contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, +852 2802 7728 / autoasia@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com <mailto:autoasia@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com> .

The trade fair is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, Chan Chao International Co Ltd and Yorker Exhibition Service Vietnam.