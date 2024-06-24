HUDs come of age with latest advancement by Ceres Holographics

Ceres Holographics, in collaboration with Eastman Chemical Group, has unveiled the industry’s first fully integrated windshield featuring multiple holographic optical elements (HOEs) inside a single laminate construct. This innovation, being showcased at Car.HMI Europe, uses Ceres’ HoloFlekt® technology to produce films with multiple HOEs that are then seamlessly laminated inside windshield glass using Eastman’s proprietary lamination techniques. In addition, Andy Travers, CEO of Ceres, will deliver a plenary address: “Look Ahead: Smarter Transparent Displays for Enhanced Safety, Comfort and UX” at Car.HMI Europe on June 27, 2024 at 18:30.

Ceres’ innovative HoloFlekt® manufacturing process copies each custom designed and individually mastered HOE into the windshield sized proprietary photopolymer film. This new capability delivers a cost-effective and scalable manufacturing process with which to produce multi-display HUD areas on any glass surface. Eastman’s proprietary lamination process then allows integration of Ceres’ finished HOE-imprinted film into the windshield. Once the windshield is combined in the car, content is projected by a compact, discreet LED projector within the vehicle’s instrument panel for each display area.

“We have been working with Ceres for several years to understand the implementation requirements for their HOE films to be integrated in automotive approved windshields in a scalable way. After having produced several proofs of concepts of single HUD display for OEMs, we believe this current implementation of multi-HOE films for transparent displays expands the possibility even further and will be attractive to OEMs who want to differentiate their vehicles, enhance operational safety, and upgrade the overall user experience,” Romain Delorme, Global HUD segment market manager at Eastman.

Ceres HoloFlekt® film implementation method allows multiple display areas in a single windshield, each customized to OEM specifications in terms of size, position and viewing angle. Each separate display area, contains a specifically programmed HOE, which together enable the industry’s largest field of view HUD with the greatest system geometry flexibility. This unique capability can only be achieved through holography which delivers precise light manipulation beyond any traditional optics capability. Ceres digital mastering technology and the HoloFlekt replication capability add the further dimensions of superior configurability, rapid design process, and most cost-effective manufacturing for scaling.

“Through deep technical collaboration with global supply chain expert Eastman and our ongoing engagement with top OEMs, we are now ready to bring an automotive-grade holographic transparent display HUD solution to market. With increasing concerns about safety distractions caused by other types of in-car information displays, such as large pillar-to-pillar touchscreens and other ‘look down’ displays, this HUD technology presents a viable and attractive alternative,” said Andy Travers, CEO of Ceres.

A Transparent Display HMI ‘starter kit’

On display at Car.HMI Europe in Berlin, Germany, Ceres is showcasing the concept demonstrator kit that provides OEM HMI and UX designers an opportunity to experiment with the capabilities of transparent display HUDs and understand what and where information can be displayed. The demonstrator shown provides an in-situ simulation of one-possible driver/passenger experience but the same unit can be used by OEM HMI designers to develop various safety, operational and infotainment content working with conventional physical or haptic controls before availability of a real prototype vehicle.

“In addition to the technical implementation details, we are committed to educating HMI and UX designers on the potential of this new transparent display medium. We are confident that if we give the world’s best developers the parameters of the possible, the needed development tools and a ‘blank canvas’ they can drive and accelerate new levels of innovation in content and HMI which will enhance safety and the user experience,” Travers added.

About Ceres Holographics

Headquartered in Livingston, Scotland, Ceres Holographics specializes in the design, digital mastering and replication of next-generation, thin-film Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality applications. With extensive expertise in photonic, optical systems and holographic photopolymer films, Ceres Holographics empowers organizations to create immersive visual experiences that enhance product functionality and performance for mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.

About Eastman