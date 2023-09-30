exida Announces Pilot Project on Safe Machine Learning with Automotive and Mobility Safety Company, Provizio

exida, the world’s leading product certification and knowledge company, have today announced its collaboration on a pilot certification project with Provizio the leading vehicle perception company, to validate safe machine learning.

In a significant move for the automation and machine learning industry with the first assessment of its kind, Provizio’s 5D Radar technology will be evaluated by exida as the Limerick based firm aims to achieve ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 certifications for their VizioPrime™ and VizioPlex Radar™ products with AI and Machine Learning 5D Perception® technology onboard.

The analysis includes a detailed design review using the FMEA technique for system, hardware, and software aspects, along with a hardware FMEDA and comprehensive unit, integration, and validation testing. This pilot project looks to validate assessment methods for compliance with functional safety standards by reviewing machine learning elements in the safety critical path.

“As machine learning and artificial intelligence begin to impact safety critical designs, new approaches are needed to ensure safety needs are addressed. exida has pioneered techniques in this field and is currently working with high tech providers to support and validate assessment schemes that demonstrate the necessary dependability of machine learning in safety critical applications,” said Dr. Molly O’Brien, CFSP, Senior Safety Engineer at exida on today’s announcement.

Founded by entrepreneur Barry Lunn in 2019, the Provizio team is made up of experts in robotics, AI, and vision and radar sensor development. The company’s mission is to use advanced technology to eradicate road crashes and deliver a safe, scalable path to ubiquitous autonomy. Provizio’s 5D Perception® Driving Platform utilises GPU-based edge AI to fuse proprietary 5D Radar with vision systems and other best-in-class sensors to see further, wider and through obstacles, detecting danger in all-weather conditions allowing OEM partners to apply predictive analytics in real-time to augment driver behaviour and deliver safer outcomes.

“Safety is a key focus of Provizio, and one of the pillars on which our company is built on. In creating technology to improve road safety and deliver Vision Zero, our team wants to ensure we are meeting the highest standards possible. Through this pilot with exida we hope to achieve ISO certification for our machine learning technology, providing users with an additional level of safety and security in our product,” said Barry Lunn, founder and CEO of Provizio.

Founded in 2000 by top reliability and safety experts, exida is the worldwide authority in product certification and knowledge. The global brand specialises in automation system safety, alarm management, cybersecurity, and availability, working in a variety of sectors such as Automotive, Robotics, and Machinery applications, Oil & Gas, Subsea, Metals and Mining, Pharmaceutical, Pulp & Paper, and Power Utilities.

“Assessment and Certification to international function safety standards is an important step to ensure safety critical functions are properly implemented. By meeting ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 a manufacturer demonstrates that their product and development process are robust and suitable for the demands that modern applications are placing on safety devices,” added Chris O’Brien, CFSE, CEO at exida.