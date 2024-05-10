Danisense welcomes back Petar Ljushev to its R&D Team

Picture Danisense R&D Team from left to right: Claus Grummesgaard Hansen,

Petar Ljushev, Karin Hede Pedersen, Tobias Boe Thomsen, Dennis Roy Andersen,

Andreas Marcussen, Christian Markvardsen, Morten Birkerod Lillholm.

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for

demanding applications, welcomes back Petar Ljushev as R&D Manager.

Petar Ljushev has already worked for Danisense for nearly four years

previously between 2019 and 2022. He holds a PhD in the field of power

electronics from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and has many

years experience in industrial companies designing power electronics, large

power resistors and resistor systems for demanding applications. In his new

role at Danisense, he will be focusing on developing and launching new

innovative current sense transducer products based on the company’s

successful and proven closed loop Flux Gate technology.

Petar Ljushev comments: “Danisense has grown a lot and is a well established

and dynamic company with a great portfolio of high precision current

transducer products. I’m really happy to be back and bring in all my

experience to help them develop further new exciting products.”

Adds Henrik Elbaek, CEO from Danisense: “I’m really glad that we were able

to persuade Petar to return to our R&D Team as R&D Director. Our recently

strengthened team of R&D Engineers is very excited to be working together

with Petar now to extend our product range in the very near future and to

contribute to the future growth of Danisense.”

Learn more about Danisense here <http://www.danisense.com/> .

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.