Cross Company Announces Partnership with Doosan Robotics

Cross Company, a 100% employee-owned industrial technology company announced this week that they are partnering with Doosan Robotics Americas to bring their collaborative robot (cobot) technology to the Southeastern United States. Doosan Robotics was founded in South Korea in 2015 and following three years of research and development they developed a range of four cobot models that use their proprietary technology. With the launch of six additional cobot models in 2020, Doosan now offers the most diversified line of collaborative robots on the market. Their product line includes robots with a load capacity of 11-55 lbs, a working radius of 35-67 inches, and unique collision detection technology for enhanced safety. Doosan Robotics is currently in the top five robotics distributors in the world and the number one manufacturer in South Korea.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to offer Doosan collaborative robots to our customers! We believe that their outstanding technology, superior quality, advanced safety features, and diverse product offerings, will enable Cross to implement the perfect collaborative solution for our customers– even in applications that were previously incompatible with cobots,” remarked Lynn Crump, Group President for Cross Automation.

Cross Automation serves customers nationwide but will be specifically representing Doosan Robotics in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Alabama. In addition to being a distributor, Cross will be a nationally certified integrator of Doosan collaborative robots as well as a factory-certified service center.

Crump went on to say, “By supporting customers with integration services as well as repair and maintenance, we will offer a unique level of after-sales support that is not otherwise available in the United States for Doosan Robotics. Our partnership with Doosan will boost our ability to implement solutions for our customers to combat the ongoing labor shortage by automating manual processes.”

“It was an easy decision to partner with Cross Company, given their long and successful track record in the automation industry and cobot sphere,” said Alex Lee, General Manager for Doosan Robotics Americas. “Cross Company’s strong technical capabilities, robust array of system solutions, and vast distribution network lend immeasurable value as Doosan Robotics Americas continues to expand into the U.S. market. We are beyond excited to collaborate with such an experienced organization.”

About Cross Company

Cross Company is a 100% employee-owned industrial solutions company that is innovating the industrial world, one customer at a time. The company was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina in 1954 and has over 650 associates and 20 locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Cross specializes in robotics and machine automation, industrial measurement and calibration, process flow and safety technologies, process control integration, industrial and hydraulic hoses & fittings, and as an original equipment supplier in the mobile vehicle systems integration industry. Cross Company’s corporate headquarters remain in Greensboro, NC and it has major facilities in Knoxville, TN, Gastonia, NC, Whitsett, NC, and Oklahoma City, OK.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, the group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com /en/