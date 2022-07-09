E4 Computer Engineering Accelerates ARM Based solutions

E4 Computer Engineering SpA will collaborate with Ampere Computing on the

optimization and sales of high performance servers on the AmpereR AltraR

processor family based on aarch64.

E4 Computer Engineering has a long history of designing and supplying

innovative platforms for HPC, AI, HPDA to users in different segments of

these markets. Ampere Computing offers Cloud- Native Processors that deliver

predictable, high performing, scalable, and power efficient computing. The

combination of E4’s domain experience in compute-intensive applications and

Ampere Computing’s innovative platforms will result in a family of products

that ensure maximum openness and interoperability to the HPC, AI, and HPDA

communities for on-premises and in the cloud.

Thanks to this collaboration, E4 Computer Engineering and Ampere Computing

will work to fine-tune a range of products for demanding customers looking

for a reliable, cost-effective and high-performance platform designed for

accelerated computing.

Specifically, E4 Computer Engineering will make available to its customers

an innovative NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit based on Ampere processors. It is

a hardware and software platform integrated on a heterogeneous computing

system accelerated by GPU and CPU for the creation, evaluation and

benchmarking of HPC, AI and scientific computing applications. The kit

includes an Ampere processor, an NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU server, and the

NVIDIA HPC SDK tool suite.

“E4 Computer Engineering has always aimed at technological excellence in the

fields of HPC and AI, taking into the utmost consideration values such as

openness and interoperability”, explains Cosimo Gianfreda, CEO of E4

Computer Engineering – “Our products are designed keeping in mind end user

needs and with the aim of making these systems user-friendly, while

providing maximum performance at the lowest TCO. The partnership with Ampere

Computing represents the opportunity to co-design new products and validate

innovative technologies for growing markets”. The collaboration with Ampere

Computing represents the opportunity to deliver new, innovative alternatives

for growing compute-intensive markets”.

“E4 is an ideal partner for our products,” says Sujan Kamran, Senior

Director of Partner Sales at Ampere Computing. “Their experience in high-end

platforms, as well as their in-depth knowledge of market needs, is

invaluable in bringing our products into emerging applications . The E4 R&D

laboratory will provide valuable insights and feedback based on their two

decades of experience in compute intensive applications. We will be able to

deliver products with top performance, low energy consumption and a suite of

development tools to facilitate end users with their applications.”

“The collaboration between E4 Computer Engineering and Ampere Computing will

help increase the number of HPC projects in the research and enterprise

world, contributing to an advanced, sustainable future,” said Rod Evans,

EMEA Director of High Performance Computing and AI at NVIDIA. “Users can

harness the full potential of the Ampere processor platform by combining it

with NVIDIA accelerators.”

E4 Computer Engineering

E4 Computer Engineering designs and manufactures highly technological

solutions for HPC Clusters, Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence

and Hyper-Converged infrastructure for the Academic and Industrial markets.

We have been collaborating for years with the main research centers at

national and international level (Cineca, CERN, ECMWF, LEONARDO) and we are

involved in national and European projects in the HPC and AI fields (EuroHPC

JU EPI, EUPEX, Horizon Europe) www.e4company.com