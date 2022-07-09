VIA optronics AG Announces New Automotive Display Business Award

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier
of interactive display systems and solutions, announced a business award
from a tier 1 Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker for its instrument cluster
and center information display (CID). The product combines a C-shaped cover
lens with one of the Company’s touch sensor solutions laminated to the cover
lens. This award adds to VIA’s strong track record in the EV space.
Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of VIA optronics AG,
commented, “We are excited to announce this new business win with a premium
player in the EV market in China. The project combines three-dimensional
glass with one of our touch solutions, providing a dual display solution on
a split cover lens. The design requires advanced capabilities, which we are
positioned to provide due to our multi-year experience and technology. With
start of production (SOP) in the second half of 2023, the award will provide
a strong contribution to VIA’s top-line growth over the next six years and
exemplifies the significant demand for our solutions in the automotive
market.”
About VIA:
VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end
markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical
differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for
high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that
pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient
light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s
interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays,
software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s
intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal
mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display
solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.