VIA optronics AG Announces New Automotive Display Business Award

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier

of interactive display systems and solutions, announced a business award

from a tier 1 Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker for its instrument cluster

and center information display (CID). The product combines a C-shaped cover

lens with one of the Company’s touch sensor solutions laminated to the cover

lens. This award adds to VIA’s strong track record in the EV space.

Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of VIA optronics AG,

commented, “We are excited to announce this new business win with a premium

player in the EV market in China. The project combines three-dimensional

glass with one of our touch solutions, providing a dual display solution on

a split cover lens. The design requires advanced capabilities, which we are

positioned to provide due to our multi-year experience and technology. With

start of production (SOP) in the second half of 2023, the award will provide

a strong contribution to VIA’s top-line growth over the next six years and

exemplifies the significant demand for our solutions in the automotive

market.”

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end

markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical

differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for

high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that

pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient

light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s

interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays,

software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s

intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal

mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display

solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.