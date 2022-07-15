SoundHound and Stellantis Partner to Deliver In-Car Voice Experiences

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice
artificial intelligence, today announced the delivery of its advanced voice
AI technology, including its innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple
language abilities, and custom wake words, to Stellantis’ most popular
former PSA vehicles and former FCA B-SUV segment vehicles in Europe.
Key to the enhanced in-car experience is SoundHound’s breakthrough
Edge+Cloud connectivity technology. Through a seamlessly arbitrated
combination of embedded and cloud connected voice AI technology, drivers
maintain access to navigation and other critical information-even when cloud
connection is lost or unavailable.
The addition of multi-language voice AI capabilities and custom wake words
ensure Stellantis models can meet the growing needs of customers in global
auto markets and retain brand name recognition through a customized
experience.
The partnership with Stellantis marks the first time SoundHound’s
Speech-to-MeaningR and Deep Meaning UnderstandingR technologies have been
made available in a unified hybrid (cloud and embedded) in-car voice
experience. SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration technologies work
together to ensure that regardless of the query, the voice assistant will
always return the most accurate answer quickly-delivering seamless access to
information like navigation and full in-car control, with or without
connection to the cloud.
“Our partnership with SoundHound began in 2018 with a goal to achieve mass
production of voice-enabled vehicles by the end of 2021-starting with our
ex-PSA models and then expanding to ex-FCA brands for Europe and China,”
said Alexandre Fromion, Senior Expert Connectivity & Infotainment. “The
powerful hybrid cloud and embedded connectivity of SoundHound’s Voice AI
platform allows us to deliver always-on voice experiences for customers
on-the-go.”
Through SoundHound’s advanced conversational technology, drivers can get in
the car and say things like:
“Where can I eat pizza at my destination?”
“Will it snow tomorrow in Chamonix?”
“Give me a list of hotels with free wifi in Nice”
Even when the internet is not available, drivers can control their car
simply saying:
“Increase the temperature by 2 degrees”
“Take me to Victor’s house”
“Call Alice on her mobile”
“I need to go to Transport Avenue in London”
“Our long-standing partnership with Stellantis is a direct result of
SoundHound’s sophisticated end-to-end solution. It’s a truly disruptive
voice AI, and the result of over 17 years of innovation,” said Keyvan
Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, SoundHound. “Our technology offers companies
full control over their brand, user data, and privacy policies, while
delivering the greatest value for third-party integration.”
Prior to the introduction of SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration
technologies, car manufacturers wanting users to be able to both control
in-car functions and get information from the cloud had to settle for
solutions that took several seconds to search one platform and then the
other looking for a response. SoundHound’s Active Arbitration technology and
its ability to deliver a query to the cloud and the embedded system
simultaneously is key to the faster, more accurate conversational experience
possible with the Edge+Cloud solution.
The addition of a voice assistant in multiple languages reflects Stellantis’
global market presence and the need to provide a voice user interface that
allows drivers to use the language they’re most comfortable speaking,
including French, US English, UK English, Spanish, Italian, German,
Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese & Chinese. Other
languages, including Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, Polish, Swedish, Russian,
Czech, Danish, Korean, and Norwegian, are planned to be released over the
next 18 months.
