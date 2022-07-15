SoundHound and Stellantis Partner to Deliver In-Car Voice Experiences

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice

artificial intelligence, today announced the delivery of its advanced voice

AI technology, including its innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple

language abilities, and custom wake words, to Stellantis’ most popular

former PSA vehicles and former FCA B-SUV segment vehicles in Europe.

Key to the enhanced in-car experience is SoundHound’s breakthrough

Edge+Cloud connectivity technology. Through a seamlessly arbitrated

combination of embedded and cloud connected voice AI technology, drivers

maintain access to navigation and other critical information-even when cloud

connection is lost or unavailable.

The addition of multi-language voice AI capabilities and custom wake words

ensure Stellantis models can meet the growing needs of customers in global

auto markets and retain brand name recognition through a customized

experience.

The partnership with Stellantis marks the first time SoundHound’s

Speech-to-MeaningR and Deep Meaning UnderstandingR technologies have been

made available in a unified hybrid (cloud and embedded) in-car voice

experience. SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration technologies work

together to ensure that regardless of the query, the voice assistant will

always return the most accurate answer quickly-delivering seamless access to

information like navigation and full in-car control, with or without

connection to the cloud.

“Our partnership with SoundHound began in 2018 with a goal to achieve mass

production of voice-enabled vehicles by the end of 2021-starting with our

ex-PSA models and then expanding to ex-FCA brands for Europe and China,”

said Alexandre Fromion, Senior Expert Connectivity & Infotainment. “The

powerful hybrid cloud and embedded connectivity of SoundHound’s Voice AI

platform allows us to deliver always-on voice experiences for customers

on-the-go.”

Through SoundHound’s advanced conversational technology, drivers can get in

the car and say things like:

“Where can I eat pizza at my destination?”

“Will it snow tomorrow in Chamonix?”

“Give me a list of hotels with free wifi in Nice”

Even when the internet is not available, drivers can control their car

simply saying:

“Increase the temperature by 2 degrees”

“Take me to Victor’s house”

“Call Alice on her mobile”

“I need to go to Transport Avenue in London”

“Our long-standing partnership with Stellantis is a direct result of

SoundHound’s sophisticated end-to-end solution. It’s a truly disruptive

voice AI, and the result of over 17 years of innovation,” said Keyvan

Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, SoundHound. “Our technology offers companies

full control over their brand, user data, and privacy policies, while

delivering the greatest value for third-party integration.”

Prior to the introduction of SoundHound’s Edge+Cloud and Active Arbitration

technologies, car manufacturers wanting users to be able to both control

in-car functions and get information from the cloud had to settle for

solutions that took several seconds to search one platform and then the

other looking for a response. SoundHound’s Active Arbitration technology and

its ability to deliver a query to the cloud and the embedded system

simultaneously is key to the faster, more accurate conversational experience

possible with the Edge+Cloud solution.

The addition of a voice assistant in multiple languages reflects Stellantis’

global market presence and the need to provide a voice user interface that

allows drivers to use the language they’re most comfortable speaking,

including French, US English, UK English, Spanish, Italian, German,

Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Japanese & Chinese. Other

languages, including Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, Polish, Swedish, Russian,

Czech, Danish, Korean, and Norwegian, are planned to be released over the

next 18 months.

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational

intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables

businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational

experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-MeaningR and

Deep Meaning UnderstandingR technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI

platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to

interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by

speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe,

including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Deutsche

Telekom, Snap, Mastercard, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com