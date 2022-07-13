SwRI Tests Durability of Fuel Tank Valves for Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles

Southwest Research Institute is testing the durability of valves on fuel

tanks for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Hydrogen is increasingly being

considered as an alternative to fossil fuels in the transportation sector.

The work is being completed as part of an effort with the National Highway

Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to evaluate current testing standards

for pressurized hydrogen tank valves.

In recent years, government and industry demands for hydrogen research have

increased as industry searches for alternatives to burning fossil fuels,

which contributes to climate change. SwRI is leading several

multidisciplinary efforts to evaluate hydrogen as a potential fuel source

for automobiles, power generation and even as a replacement for natural gas

in homes.

“The advances in hydrogen-powered vehicles have led to an increased need for

evaluating fuel tank components pressurized with hydrogen gas,” said SwRI

Research Engineer Jacqueline Manders. “It’s necessary for our industry

partners to ensure that these tanks and the associated components are safe

and reliable prior to use on the road.”

Manders led the development of a new test stand at SwRI that will be used to

perform pressure integrity testing on valves and flow components with

hydrogen gas. The test stand is designed to achieve pressure as high as

20,000 psi, with temperature control capabilities ranging from -40 to 240

degrees Fahrenheit.

“We’re certainly expanding our component test capabilities at SwRI using

hydrogen at these pressures and temperatures,” Manders said. “Testing with

hydrogen is more challenging than with inert gases such as nitrogen or

helium. It is imperative to understand the safety hazards associated with

hydrogen to design our test stand and develop testing procedures.”

The purpose of the current test program is to evaluate and provide feedback

on a series of tests for primary closure components on compressed hydrogen

storage systems, as specified in a worldwide standard.

“There is also tremendous potential to use the test stand for future

integrity testing on components for the hydrogen industry, improving

component reliability,” Manders said. “With the increased demand for

hydrogen research, it’s imperative that we evaluate current test procedures

and ensure that these products are being qualified to an acceptable

standard.”

The temperature and pressure extremes are meant to test the hydrogen valves

beyond their expected operating range, conservatively qualifying them for

use in vehicles in different climates all over the world.

The test stand is now in operation, allowing the Institute to test hydrogen

valves for NHTSA as well as other clients.

