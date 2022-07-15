ThunderX Received Financing from Qualcomm Ventures to Accelerate the Breakthrough and Mass Production of Intelligent Driving Technologies

With the rapid development of autonomous driving technologies, the primary
driver for commercialization and large-scale applications has become
accelerating technological innovation and promoting the implementation of
cutting-edge technologies. Recently, ThunderX Auto Technology Co., Ltd.
announced that it has closed a financing round with Qualcomm Ventures. The
funding will go toward R&D investment in autonomous driving core
technologies, high-quality mass production, and a talent training system.
As a subsidiary of Thunder Software Technology Co.,Ltd. (ThunderSoft)
specializing in domain controller computing power platforms, ThunderX makes
full use of ThunderSoft’s technical advantages in operating systems and
real-time software platforms, to deeply explore and plan for an open
intelligent driving platform that provides software and hardware in domain
controllers and integrated domain controllers. ThunderX will build a
flexible business model with customers and aim to become the world’s leading
provider of intelligent vehicle computing platforms.
Wenguang Wu, Chairman of ThunderX said: “We appreciate Qualcomm Ventures for
their recognition and support for ThunderX through their investment. In the
future, we will seize opportunities in the era of intelligent driving to
further increase investment in research and development in intelligent
driving. We will continuously push for technological innovations and
breakthroughs to accelerate the commercialization and mass production of
technologies. ”
“Intelligent driving is a technology with broad applications and future
growth potential,” said James Shen, Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies,
Inc. and Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures China. “ThunderX’s solution
can bring industry-leading products that offer more customized and advanced
driving experiences to the market. We are excited to invest in ThunderX and
support their innovation in intelligent driving solutions”.
The intelligent driving industry is ushering in a period of rapid
development. Based on its leading real-time platform software, advanced
toolchains, and sustainably iterative domain control platform products that
meet the highest level of functional safety, ThunderX will make full use of
these core technological advantages and promote the mass production of
intelligent driving and accelerate intelligent transformation of the
automotive industry.
About Qualcomm Ventures
Qualcomm Ventures, acting through Qualcomm Ventures LLC or its affiliated
entities, has been making strategic investments in technology companies that
have the potential to dramatically transform our world since 2000. As a
global investor, we look to help entrepreneurs build revolutionary
businesses that reshape the world around us. For more information please
visit: www.qualcommventures.com
About ThunderX
ThunderX, a ThunderSoft subsidiary, specializes in autonomous driving domain
control and open intelligent vehicle HPC software and hardware platforms.
Building on ThunderSoft’s leading technologies in operating systems,
ThunderX can satisfy the world’s customers with real-time software platforms
and domain control platforms that are scalable, advanced, safe, open, and
with deterministic latency. Having established in-depth strategic
cooperation with the leading manufacturers and suppliers of chips, sensing
devices, hardware and algorithms, ThunderX can provide clients from
industries like intelligent vehicle with various services, including open
platforms and turnkey platforms.