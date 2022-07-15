ThunderX Received Financing from Qualcomm Ventures to Accelerate the Breakthrough and Mass Production of Intelligent Driving Technologies

With the rapid development of autonomous driving technologies, the primary

driver for commercialization and large-scale applications has become

accelerating technological innovation and promoting the implementation of

cutting-edge technologies. Recently, ThunderX Auto Technology Co., Ltd.

announced that it has closed a financing round with Qualcomm Ventures. The

funding will go toward R&D investment in autonomous driving core

technologies, high-quality mass production, and a talent training system.

As a subsidiary of Thunder Software Technology Co.,Ltd. (ThunderSoft)

specializing in domain controller computing power platforms, ThunderX makes

full use of ThunderSoft’s technical advantages in operating systems and

real-time software platforms, to deeply explore and plan for an open

intelligent driving platform that provides software and hardware in domain

controllers and integrated domain controllers. ThunderX will build a

flexible business model with customers and aim to become the world’s leading

provider of intelligent vehicle computing platforms.

Wenguang Wu, Chairman of ThunderX said: “We appreciate Qualcomm Ventures for

their recognition and support for ThunderX through their investment. In the

future, we will seize opportunities in the era of intelligent driving to

further increase investment in research and development in intelligent

driving. We will continuously push for technological innovations and

breakthroughs to accelerate the commercialization and mass production of

technologies. ”

“Intelligent driving is a technology with broad applications and future

growth potential,” said James Shen, Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies,

Inc. and Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures China. “ThunderX’s solution

can bring industry-leading products that offer more customized and advanced

driving experiences to the market. We are excited to invest in ThunderX and

support their innovation in intelligent driving solutions”.

The intelligent driving industry is ushering in a period of rapid

development. Based on its leading real-time platform software, advanced

toolchains, and sustainably iterative domain control platform products that

meet the highest level of functional safety, ThunderX will make full use of

these core technological advantages and promote the mass production of

intelligent driving and accelerate intelligent transformation of the

automotive industry.

About Qualcomm Ventures

Qualcomm Ventures, acting through Qualcomm Ventures LLC or its affiliated

entities, has been making strategic investments in technology companies that

have the potential to dramatically transform our world since 2000. As a

global investor, we look to help entrepreneurs build revolutionary

businesses that reshape the world around us. For more information please

visit: www.qualcommventures.com

About ThunderX

ThunderX, a ThunderSoft subsidiary, specializes in autonomous driving domain

control and open intelligent vehicle HPC software and hardware platforms.

Building on ThunderSoft’s leading technologies in operating systems,

ThunderX can satisfy the world’s customers with real-time software platforms

and domain control platforms that are scalable, advanced, safe, open, and

with deterministic latency. Having established in-depth strategic

cooperation with the leading manufacturers and suppliers of chips, sensing

devices, hardware and algorithms, ThunderX can provide clients from

industries like intelligent vehicle with various services, including open

platforms and turnkey platforms.