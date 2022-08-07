At Battery Show, ITG Electronics to Showcase New High-Voltage Additions to Portfolio of Flat Wire Inductors & SMD Inductors

ITG Electronics, a leading manufacturer of inductors and transformers since
1963, will showcase several recently introduced products at the 2022 Battery
Show, Booth #2244, September 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in
Novi, MI
For starters, the Battery Show will be among the first to feature ITG’s Mega
Power High Current Flat Wire Inductor Series for industrial and rugged
environments, including automotive applications. Offering a vastly superior
power rating – higher inductance and current – compared with conventional,
flat wire inductors, the next-generation box-shaped item features denser
magnetic materials that allow custom-level power in a standardized product.
For example, one of the series’ inductors, the ITG L201316Q, offers an
inductance range from 1.00H to 105uH, and high-power capabilities of 11.6uH
75 Amp / 105uH 25 Amp. This represents 2-4 times the power capabilities
offered by leading competitors. Meanwhile, the L201316Q is an alloy
powder-based DIP Inductor with lower core loss with no thermal aging
concerns.
Also at the Battery Show, ITG Electronics will introduce a high-voltage
addition to its PQ108180H Series of Surface Mount Device (SMD) Inductors.
Part of a broader, company-wide effort to add ultra-robust items to its
products portfolio, the PQ108180H can protect from surges as high as 400
volts – a stark increase from conventional SMD inductors, which can max out
at about 100V. Designed to meet the higher power current inverter or
DC-to-DC converter needs of rugged industrial equipment, the robust,
reliable PQ108180H exemplifies ITG Electronics’ emerging prominence in high
power density solutions.
ABOUT ITG ELECTRONICS INC,
Founded in 1963, ITG Electronics is a leading electrical and mechanical
components supplier headquartered in Elmsford, NY. With a highly experienced
engineering team, ITG designs and manufactures high performance magnetic
components, modules and EMI filters for a wide range of applications
including consumer electronics, automotive, cloud computing,
telecommunication, industrial and renewable energy.
ITG factories are IATF/TS16949, ISO9000, ISO14000, OHSAS18000, QC0800000,
ISO14064 Certified. For more information, visit
www.ITG-Electronics.com/catego