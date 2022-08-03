Ingevity enters battery electric vehicle market, invests $60 million in lithium-ion anode materials producer, Nexeon, and secures future activated carbon supply relationship

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it has invested $60

million to acquire an equity stake in Nexeon Limited (“Nexeon”) in a

strategic move to establish the company’s presence in the electric vehicle

(EV) market and expand opportunities to grow its activated carbon business.

United Kingdom-based Nexeon is a cutting-edge technology leader in the

design of silicon-based anode materials that improve performance of

lithium-ion batteries for EVs and consumer electronics.

Ingevity’s funding will enable Nexeon to further develop its proprietary

next-generation silicon anode material, NSP-2, and facilitate the

construction of manufacturing facilities for the commercialization of

Nexeon’s innovative products. Nexeon’s customers have found that NSP-2

offers a step-change improvement in lithium-ion battery performance while

also reducing the weight of the battery. With an astounding four times the

energy density per gram when compared to conventional graphite anodes,

Nexeon’s drop-in technology will deliver increased vehicle range and faster

charging of lithium-ion EVs.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our company’s history,

and underscores Ingevity’s long-term vision for growth and commitment to

exploring value-added applications for our activated carbon in expanding

markets like EVs,” said Ingevity president & CEO, John Fortson. “Nexeon has

established itself as an innovation leader within what will likely be a

rapidly growing space for years to come, and we are excited to partner with

them to advance their game-changing patented technologies.”

“Ingevity’s commitment to innovation and expertise in activated carbon

technology makes the company a perfect partner as we produce our next

generation product in volume and support our customers in realizing their

full commercialization goals,” said Nexeon CEO, Dr. Scott Brown. “Ingevity’s

fundamental sustainability profile also aligns with our focus on supporting

the transition to carbon neutral technology, protecting our environment and

improving the quality of life.”

In connection with its investment, Ingevity and Nexeon have committed to a

joint development of future products involving the use of Ingevity’s

activated carbon and intend to enter into a long-term supply agreement

between the parties. Ingevity will be represented on Nexeon’s Board of

Directors by Ingevity’s Chief Growth & Innovation Officer, Erik Ripple.

About Nexeon Limited

Nexeon is a battery materials company developing and producing silicon

materials for the next generation of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.

Nexeon’s materials have a transformational impact on battery performance in

terms of energy density, rate of charge and cost of production on a $ per

kWh basis. The company is engaged with a host of blue-chip customers in the

automotive and consumer electronics sectors who see significant benefit in

Nexeon materials to their end markets. Nexeon is headquartered in

Oxfordshire, U.K., and has application engineering labs in Japan.

www.nexeon.co.uk

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance

the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we

develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve

complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two

reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty

chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes

high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of

demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and

production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks,

coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce

gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina,

Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs

approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock

Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com