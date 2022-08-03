Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company,
and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of
transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul
freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s
autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider
toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to
improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods.
“Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to
build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our
customers,” said Rob Reich, Executive Vice President and Chief
Administrative Officer at Schneider.
Schneider hauls freight on over 9.3 million miles a day for America’s
biggest companies, creating an attractive value proposition for autonomous
trucks that can haul freight 24/7/365. The Aurora Driver will begin weekly
autonomous hauls this week between Dallas and Houston with Aurora vehicle
operators on board. Load frequency is expected to increase as Schneider
expands its relationship with Aurora.
Working with Schneider will be instrumental as Aurora makes progress toward
delivering Aurora Horizon, its subscription-based autonomous trucking
product. The pilot will strengthen and prepare Aurora Horizon in three
important areas ahead of its launch:
Autonomy at scale – The Aurora Driver learns from every load it hauls
autonomously. As the scale of these pilots increases, so does the Aurora
Driver’s experience.
Vehicle readiness – Weekly hauls allow Aurora to test the durability of its
next-generation trucks, based on PACCAR’s Peterbilt 579M, for commercial
operation and deployment.
Premium service – Aurora’s fourth commercial pilot enables one of the
industry’s largest carriers to play a crucial role in testing and validating
Aurora’s product and service.
“Schneider has a reputation for delivering consistent and reliable service,
evidenced by the sheer number of Fortune 500 customers. Preparing Aurora
Horizon for prime-time with Schneider springloads our ability to deploy our
product at scale in the years to come,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora’s
Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this
press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be
considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited, to those
statements around the commercialization efforts and developments in
activities between Schneider and Aurora. These statements are based on
management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees,
but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties
identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation,
Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March
31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, and other documents filed by
Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC
website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs
and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes
no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events
or circumstances.
About Aurora
Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology
safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly
accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora
Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types,
from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and
underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service
products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry
leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo
Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and
Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and
logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry,
Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited,
Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain
Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering
superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years.
The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPowerR, is
revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly
flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to
quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.