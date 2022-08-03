Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company,

and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of

transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul

freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s

autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider

toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to

improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods.

“Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to

build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our

customers,” said Rob Reich, Executive Vice President and Chief

Administrative Officer at Schneider.

Schneider hauls freight on over 9.3 million miles a day for America’s

biggest companies, creating an attractive value proposition for autonomous

trucks that can haul freight 24/7/365. The Aurora Driver will begin weekly

autonomous hauls this week between Dallas and Houston with Aurora vehicle

operators on board. Load frequency is expected to increase as Schneider

expands its relationship with Aurora.

Working with Schneider will be instrumental as Aurora makes progress toward

delivering Aurora Horizon, its subscription-based autonomous trucking

product. The pilot will strengthen and prepare Aurora Horizon in three

important areas ahead of its launch:

Autonomy at scale – The Aurora Driver learns from every load it hauls

autonomously. As the scale of these pilots increases, so does the Aurora

Driver’s experience.

Vehicle readiness – Weekly hauls allow Aurora to test the durability of its

next-generation trucks, based on PACCAR’s Peterbilt 579M, for commercial

operation and deployment.

Premium service – Aurora’s fourth commercial pilot enables one of the

industry’s largest carriers to play a crucial role in testing and validating

Aurora’s product and service.

“Schneider has a reputation for delivering consistent and reliable service,

evidenced by the sheer number of Fortune 500 customers. Preparing Aurora

Horizon for prime-time with Schneider springloads our ability to deploy our

product at scale in the years to come,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora’s

Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this

press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be

considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited, to those

statements around the commercialization efforts and developments in

activities between Schneider and Aurora. These statements are based on

management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees,

but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important

factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be

materially different from any future results, performance or achievements

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking

statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties

identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation,

Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March

31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2022, and other documents filed by

Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC

website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs

and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes

no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events

or circumstances.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology

safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly

accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora

Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types,

from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and

underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service

products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry

leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo

Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and

Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and

logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry,

Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited,

Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain

Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering

superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years.

The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPowerR, is

revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly

flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to

quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.