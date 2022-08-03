Auto Industry Payment Woes Over: New “Dealer Genie” Optimizes Auto Dealership Sales

Green Payments, a credit card processing and point of sale disrupter, today

announces its new Dealer Genie program, which gives automotive dealer

merchants complete control over their internal processing while creating a

seamless experience for their customers. Inspired by the gap in consumer

payment acceptance and automotive dealer standards, the new processing

program uses direct feedback from clients to offer a new level of

customization for the unique market.

Unlike many other retail enterprises, automotive companies often require

multiple touchpoints with a customer before securing a sale, and most

payment processing companies are limited in their customization to handle

the specific multidepartment transactions over one or more visits. Dealer

Genie is built on a proprietary payment solution with a cloud-based,

PCI-compliant platform that allows both corporate controllers and office

managers the ability to fully customize the point of sale and reporting

processes for each individual department in their dealership. Important

information, such as RO number, stock number, employee ID number and more,

can all be added to checkout screens and included on their daily batch

reports for easy tracking.

“Many of our sales representatives have worked in the automotive industry

before, which was a huge help in the early stages of Dealer Genie’s

development,” said Green Payments CEO and Founder Cliff Green. “We listened

to clients and our salespeople to create a white-glove, completely custom

ecosystem where automotive merchants who require a seamless process have

complete control over every step of the process, internally and externally.”

On the customer-facing side, Green Payments continues to utilize feedback

and payment trends to shape updates for Dealer Genie to better fit the needs

of their clients while ensuring secure transactions. The system allows the

option to pay via contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay, and

minimizes waste through electronic receipt signing and emailed copies of

their transaction. With an organized digital footprint, both client and

dealer can quickly recall important documents at the click of a button.

“So many of our routine headaches switching from one department’s tracking

numbers to another on the backend have disappeared thanks to Dealer Genie’s

tracking system,” says Debra Riggione, Manager of Cortese Auto Group. “The

time it takes to receipt transactions into our DMS has been cut in half by

capturing and organizing of our RO, VIN and employee numbers all at the time

of sale, resulting in better customer satisfaction through quicker, easier

visits.”

First founded in 2014, Green Payments has helped nearly 200 merchants per

month build their financial stability while generating more than $1 billion

in consumer payments each year. Almost a decade after its inception, Green

Payments has helped over 10,000 businesses save money on their credit card

processing fees by helping to eliminate the 2-3% processing fee through

programs like their Swipe-Less system. Green Payments is on pace to have

over 1,000 auto dealers using their Dealer Genie platform by 2025.

For more information on Dealer Genie and Green Payments’ offerings, visit

greenpayments.io.

About Green Payments

Green Payments is a payments technology company delivering innovative

software and services to customers nationwide. Green Payments’ technologies,

services and employee expertise enable businesses large and small to operate

their businesses more efficiently through a broad range of solutions to

minimize overreaching credit card fees for building a healthier economy.

Since 2019, Green Payments has established itself as a leader in the

payments industry with the focus of customer service at its core, providing

24/7 assistance and continued checkups throughout the length of the

contract. Visit greenpayments.io for more information.