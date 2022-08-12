NCAP approves AB Dynamics equipment for upcoming 2023 test

Euro NCAP has released its updated list of approved ADAS platforms and targets ahead of introducing a suite of new test scenarios for 2023. AB Dynamics’ LaunchPad product range (LP50, LP60 and LP80) and the GST 120 (Guided Soft Target) have been certified and now the company’s complete range of ADAS test platforms and targets are approved for use in official Euro NCAP testing.

“There is an industry need for improved ADAS platforms and targets as Euro NCAP looks to expand its protection of vulnerable road users (VRU),” said Dr Andrew Pick, AB Dynamics’ Director of Track Testing Systems. “We have worked closely with the industry, including Euro NCAP test laboratories and vehicle manufacturers, to develop products that enable the testing of current and upcoming regulations. The quantity and complexity of testing is increasing rapidly and the platforms and targets are essential to conducting this testing efficiently.”

Traditionally, the industry relied on ground-fixed, belt-driven platforms to move VRU targets but this required the entire infrastructure to be moved to test a different scenario. The introduction of Euro NCAP’s 2023 protocols will result in more than 200 different VRU scenarios that could be selected as part of an official rating test. AB Dynamics’ next-generation mobile platforms enable manufacturers and test laboratories to migrate from one scenario to the next quickly and easily.

The introduction of motorcycle-based test scenarios has also necessitated a move from ground-fixed systems to mobile as the ADAS platform needs to travel faster and longer. The newly approved LaunchPad 80 platform is capable of test speeds of up to 80km/h and utilises a rapid-change 800Wh battery pack. The platform is capable of conducting all current and upcoming motorcycle test scenarios.

To gain approval for its products, AB Dynamics were required to submit in-house performance figures for its products to show they met the required specifications. It also consulted with Euro NCAP laboratories and vehicle manufacturers to submit test data to prove the products worked reliably and consistently. Additionally, it conducted back-to-back tests of its LaunchPad system against the incumbent Soft Pedestrian Target (SPT) and achieved identical results. In total, in excess of 250 test runs were presented for review.

“Since 2018, there have been well over 100 vehicle types that have been star-rated by Euro NCAP using AB Dynamics’ vehicle target, the Soft Car 360,” said Pick. “Our products are a proven robust way to prepare for Euro NCAP testing and are used by Euro NCAP laboratories and the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers. Our participation in industry workshops and collaborative research projects, such as the UTAC SECUR project, ensure our products remain current and ready for future test requirements.”

The Car-to-Car Crossing Straight Crossing Path (CCCscp) test is an example of one of the upcoming scenarios due to come into effect in 2023. The scenario simulates two vehicles approaching an intersection perpendicular to each other. The test vehicle’s driver assistance system will inhibit it from pulling away from rest if it detects a collision with the other vehicle.

In this scenario, AB Dynamics’ Soft Car 360 piloted on the GST platform would represent the target vehicle. The speed and direction of the test and target vehicle need to be accurately controlled to meet at the intersection at the right time to fulfil the test requirements. AB Dynamics’ driving robots provide precise and repeatable inputs to the test vehicle and path following software enables it to be perfectly choreographed with the target.

About the AB Dynamics GST 120

The Guided Soft Target 120 (GST120) is the most capable platform available to date for use in the testing of vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With a top speed of 120km/h, GST120 is the only product on the market capable of testing highway assist and drive pilot systems at realistic highway speeds. The GST120 benefits from an ultra-low height of just 100mm and a class-leading 4.8kWh battery. It is designed to enable high-speed collisions to be carried out without causing significant damage to the test vehicle. The platform consists of a Low-Profile Chassis (LPC), which can be driven over, and the Soft Car 360 harmonized Global Vehicle Target (GVT).

About the AB Dynamics LaunchPad

The AB Dynamics LaunchPad is a compact powered platform designed to carry VRU targets for ADAS development and testing. With precise speed control and full path-following capability, it can be used with pedestrian, cyclist, moped and motorcycle dummies. Using AB Dynamics’ advanced Synchro capabilities allows its motion to be accurately synchronised with the test vehicle and other ADAS targets. It is available in LP50, LP60 and LP80 specifications depending on the speed requirements for testing.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics is an automotive test system supplier with a diverse range of track and lab testing equipment. From Kinematics & Compliance machines and ADAS targets to state-of-the-art driving simulators, AB Dynamics supplies the 25 most successful car manufacturers in the world. If you would like to learn more about AB Dynamics and its products, please visit ABDynamics.com