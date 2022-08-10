Plex Systems Chosen by ZEVx to Support Growth Plan to Rapidly Scale

Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation company and a leader in cloud-delivered
smart manufacturing solutions, announced ZEVx, Inc. has selected Plex
Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to drive production of its
electrification solutions. ZEVx builds and designs battery electric power
systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The selection of
Plex comes on the heels of a strategic partnership between ZEVx and Rockwell
Automation announced in April for the utilization of Vuforia Expert Capture,
a FactoryTalk Innovation Suite solution powered by PTC that captures and
shares knowledge digitally for rapid employee training and onboarding.
By using Plex, a cloud-native and fully digital system, ZEVx aims to
automate its manual processes and improve data visibility, accuracy, and
reporting to support its aggressive growth plan. With a need for strong
quality and traceability capabilities, ZEVx chose Plex MES to help ensure a
high level of compliance to meet certifications such as IATF and ISO.
“The addition of Plex MES as a part of our Rockwell Automation collaboration
will allow us to accelerate battery electric power systems strategy,”
commented Charles Maury, founder and chief data officer, ZEVx. “Plex’s
heritage in smart manufacturing technologies for the automotive industry,
including functionality related to supplier and inventory management, were
central to our selection. The Plex technology is integral to ZEVx’s
scalability and agility on our path to becoming the leader in battery
electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications.”
“We are excited about the expanded collaboration with ZEVx for MES and to
see that our comprehensive offering of production automation and management
solutions is delivering increased value to customers,” commented Luca De
Ferrari, vice president, Information Solutions, Americas at Rockwell
Automation. “The automation of traceability and quality processes enabled by
Plex MES will allow ZEVx to eliminate paper-based, time-consuming manual
processes while unlocking real-time decision making. With our support, ZEVx
is establishing a smart battery electric power systems foundation which will
help them achieve a competitive advantage.”
About Plex Systems
Plex Systems, Inc ., a Rockwell Automation Company, is a leader in
cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world’s
manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the
ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their
business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform
includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply
chain planning and management, asset performance management, production
monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems,
machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency
and agility. To learn more, visit www.plex.com
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial
automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people
with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making
the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers
dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about
how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial
enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com
About ZEVx
ZEVX aims to be the worldwide leader in battery electric power systems and
data intelligence for e-mobility applications. ZEVX has a series of battery
electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate
commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to
support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive
service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through the service
network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet assets
to optimize the carbon transition.