Plex Systems Chosen by ZEVx to Support Growth Plan to Rapidly Scale

Plex Systems, a Rockwell Automation company and a leader in cloud-delivered

smart manufacturing solutions, announced ZEVx, Inc. has selected Plex

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to drive production of its

electrification solutions. ZEVx builds and designs battery electric power

systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The selection of

Plex comes on the heels of a strategic partnership between ZEVx and Rockwell

Automation announced in April for the utilization of Vuforia Expert Capture,

a FactoryTalk Innovation Suite solution powered by PTC that captures and

shares knowledge digitally for rapid employee training and onboarding.

By using Plex, a cloud-native and fully digital system, ZEVx aims to

automate its manual processes and improve data visibility, accuracy, and

reporting to support its aggressive growth plan. With a need for strong

quality and traceability capabilities, ZEVx chose Plex MES to help ensure a

high level of compliance to meet certifications such as IATF and ISO.

“The addition of Plex MES as a part of our Rockwell Automation collaboration

will allow us to accelerate battery electric power systems strategy,”

commented Charles Maury, founder and chief data officer, ZEVx. “Plex’s

heritage in smart manufacturing technologies for the automotive industry,

including functionality related to supplier and inventory management, were

central to our selection. The Plex technology is integral to ZEVx’s

scalability and agility on our path to becoming the leader in battery

electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications.”

“We are excited about the expanded collaboration with ZEVx for MES and to

see that our comprehensive offering of production automation and management

solutions is delivering increased value to customers,” commented Luca De

Ferrari, vice president, Information Solutions, Americas at Rockwell

Automation. “The automation of traceability and quality processes enabled by

Plex MES will allow ZEVx to eliminate paper-based, time-consuming manual

processes while unlocking real-time decision making. With our support, ZEVx

is establishing a smart battery electric power systems foundation which will

help them achieve a competitive advantage.”

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems, Inc ., a Rockwell Automation Company, is a leader in

cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world’s

manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the

ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their

business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform

includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply

chain planning and management, asset performance management, production

monitoring, process automation and analytics to connect people, systems,

machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency

and agility. To learn more, visit www.plex.com

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial

automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people

with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making

the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee,

Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers

dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about

how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial

enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

About ZEVx

ZEVX aims to be the worldwide leader in battery electric power systems and

data intelligence for e-mobility applications. ZEVX has a series of battery

electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate

commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to

support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive

service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through the service

network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet assets

to optimize the carbon transition.