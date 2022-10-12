Second citizenship insures against travel and residential risks

Dual citizenship is becoming a global norm for people on the move for business or personal reasons. Around 75% of countries allow their people to have citizenship of another country as well without any penalties.

One of the easiest and quickest ways to obtain a legal second passport is through investment in certain countries, one of which is the island of Grenada.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Nisha Mc Intyre, Managing Director of My Grenada Solutions Inc who should obtain Grenadian citizenship.

Mc Intyre: A second citizenship is like an insurance policy. It helps people hedge their exposure to social, political, educational, and even financial risks that may occur in their homelands. If we look at the most recent example of the Covid-19 outbreak and the unified international approach of countries closing their borders to foreigners, it is evident to see how those who hold multiple citizenships had the unique advantage of being able to wait out the period in the country that fared best amongst their list of nationalities, as opposed to many others, who unfortunately had no choice but to remain stationary in one country and be subject to its regulations.

The reality is that investing in a second citizenship, at its core, gives an individual greater global freedom. He/she gains increased visa-free access to countries they can visit for business, leisure and educational purposes. This makes last minute trips possible and reinforces the ability to capitalize on spur of the moment opportunities across borders. It also increases the number of countries in which an individual can live and work legally.

Ideally, therefore, the best candidate for investing in second citizenship, particularly Grenadian citizenship, is a meriting individual, who comes from a country with limited travel privileges and is interested in investing in a second citizenship that imposes no residency, language, or interview requirements.

These are individuals who do not have a criminal record, have no current visa-free denials to countries with which Grenada has a visa-free waiver agreement, are eager to improve their global standing in a cost-effective manner, and make an investment, whose benefits reverberates for generations.

AI: What advantages are there to a Grenadian citizenship?

Mc Intyre: There are several advantages to investing in Grenada citizenship and to the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program. By far, the greatest advantage is the immediate increase of one’s global freedom.

Grenada offers visa-free access to over 148 destinations, including Schengen states, the UK, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and even China. Furthermore, citizens of Grenada can move and live freely in the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, like Antigua, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Dominica, and St. Vincent.

With additional qualifications, Grenadians are also eligible to work and live in the 15 member states of the greater Caribbean community (CARICOM), including countries like Barbados, Belize, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. Outside of the region, Grenadians, like myself, are also able to access the US E2 visa – an investor related visa, which allows us to live and work legally in the US at the business for which our visa

was approved for a period of five years at a time.

Matter of fact, we are able to renew our visa indefinitely as long as we continue to operate the business and keep it in good standing.

There are also economic benefits to Grenada’s citizenship. For starters, Grenada’s currency, the eastern Caribbean dollar (XCD), is stable and has been tied to the US dollar at a rate of 2.7169 since the seventies. This means that the erosion of net worth due to currency devaluations that is experienced by high net worth individuals in countries where currency devaluation is rampant, is not felt by Grenadian nationals.

With there being no limits on the repatriation of assets to Grenada, Grenadian citizens can move their assets to Grenada and protect themselves from the ensuing risks of currency devaluation. Further, Grenada offers a rather friendly tax climate, as it imposes no inheritance, wealth, capital gains, or global taxes on its citizens.

In fact, citizens of Grenada are only required to pay income tax on income earned in Grenada that exceeds US $13,500.

Additionally, let’s not discount the affordability of the investment in Grenada citizenship. The cost of the investment for a single individual can cost anywhere from US $150,000 plus associated fees. In the automotive industry, it’s safe to say there are automobiles that are comparable in cost – or even well above.

However, unlike the automobile that depreciates the moment it leaves a lot, the investment that an individual makes it Grenada citizenship stays with them and transfers to their generations for years to come. It’s also worth noting that when compared to other similar programs by other popular countries, the cost-benefit ratio of Grenada’s program appears more favorable.

Of course, in addition to these major benefits, there are others worth noting here as well. These include:

Lifetime citizenship that’s inheritable by future generations of the applicant

The ability to hold multiple citizenships before or after an applicant applies for Grenada citizenship

International protection in key economic centers where Grenada has an official presence. This includes countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Cuba, China, and Russia, to name a few

As much as 90% off undergraduate tuition, including pre-med degrees at Grenada’s world renowned medical and veterinary university – St. George University

The ability to own property in Grenada without being subjected to an alien landholding tax – a timely benefit on account of Grenada’s increasing villa rental industry and its prominence as a sought-after Caribbean destination.

AI: What other benefits are there?

Mc Intyre: Aside from the benefits experienced by becoming a citizen, there are also several benefits to Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment program. For starters, the program is the most family friendly program world-wide. Applicants are allowed to apply for citizenship on an application that includes their spouse; their biological and adopted children under age 30, as well as that of their spouse; their parents, and grandparents as well as that of their spouse; and their biological or adopted siblings, who are 18 years and older, unmarried and without children, as well as that of their spouse. Disabled children, who are 30 years or older, and who are dependent on the main applicant or the spouse, may also be included on the application.

Additionally, application to the program happens remotely. Clients are not required to visit Grenada during the application process to make the investment or visit Grenada after becoming a citizen to keep their citizenship. The entire process is handled by My Grenada Solutions in Grenada. We work remotely with clients from start to finish, ensuring their forms and supporting documents are correctly prepared in keeping with the program’s regulations.

For applicant’s who hail from countries with restrictions obtaining and moving USD, Grenada’s payment structure is advantageous. Applicants are never required to remit any money to the government until their funds have been vetted by the designated escrow bank – a process that occurs before an application can even be accepted by the government’s Citizenship by Investment Unit. This payment, generally referred to as their first payment is a small fraction of the overall cost of their investment and includes payment of application fees, processing fees, due diligence fees, and professional fees. The Investment fee and the government fee (payable with real estate investments) are only required once an applicant has been approved for citizenship – which usually occurs approximately three months after an applicant’s first payment.

It is important to also note that Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Program doesn’t require applicants to pay the full value of their citizenship cost upfront. Clients are only required to remit payment of their fees before their application is submitted for review.

AI: Are there any particular advantages for automotive executives?

Mc Intyre I think it’s fair to say that an automotive dealer travels often and travels globally for auto shows and for procurement amongst other auto requirements. I therefore assume that the travel privileges granted by Grenada’s passport will lend favorably to making allowing representatives to make visa-free business trips, particularly last-minute trips.

AI: How does one qualify for Grenadian citizenship?

Mc Intyre To apply for citizenship, an applicant must be 18 years or older, without a criminal record of consequence – and by that, I mean that he/she hasn’t served a sentence of six months or more for a crime; is in good health; and does not have a current visa denial from a country with which Grenada has visa free privileges. If for some reason an applicant received a visa denial in the past from a country with which we have visa free privileges, he/she has to show that a visa approval from that country was subsequently obtained in order to proceed with entering an application for citizenship. Of course, a huge part of being able to receive citizenship is demonstrating that one’s funds were sourced legitimately and that there are sufficient funds in a non-sanctioned bank account to cover the cost of the transaction.

AI: What are the costs?

Mc Intyre: Knowing what you will pay for citizenship depends on a few variables, including the type of investment you select and the citizenship agent you choose. In Grenada, you can choose between an investment into the government’s National Transformation Fund, which starts at $150,000 or an investment in an approved real estate project, which starts at $220,000. In addition to the investment costs, government fees, bank fees, and professional fees are charged per application. Government fees differ based on the number of dependents on an application, their age, and relationship to the applicant – a full breakdown of which you can find on our site. As for professional fees, these are set by respective agents. The government of Grenada has specifically licensed agents like My Grenada Solutions to operate within the program and assist clients in achieving Grenada citizenship. Though most of the agents are located outside of Grenada, as a Grenadian owned company, My Grenada Solutions operates from within Grenada, with Grenadian personnel – a fact that positively affects our pricing.

AI: What is the timeline?

Mc Intyre: From our experience, getting citizenship from Grenada usually takes approximately four months to be completed after a client’s application has been submitted to the Citizenship by Investment Unit. Once the application is submitted, it takes on average about three months for the government to conduct its due diligence assessment on the main applicant and his/her dependents. Once this is completed and the applicant has satisfied all outstanding payment and paperwork requirements, the client’s certificate of registration is prepared, and the passport processed.