Utimaco shines a light on automotive security this Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Utimaco a leading global provider of IT security solutions, is placing a

strategic focus on cybersecurity in the automotive industry, reporting on

consumer trust levels in order to help build greater trust in the sector.

According to its recently-published whitepaper Circles of Trust: How the UK

Public Perceives Digital Risk, 70% of the UK’s population is worried about

the security of their data when using digital services. This is something

that it is vital to bear in mind during Cybersecurity Awareness Month – an

overwhelming majority of the users of digital services are worried about

their safety.

Its survey showed that 43% of respondents were worried about the digital

security of their vehicles. This is likely to be much lower than the level

of concern about digital security in general because there have been so few

cases of vehicle cybersecurity being breached. While any internet user will

have gotten phishing emails or had their personal data leaked, the kind of

digital attacks that could take place in vehicles are either invisible

(breaching onboard systems to collect data) or the kind of dangerous events

that would attract attention from law enforcement (hijacking a vehicle while

it was in motion.)

There were 79 million cars produced in 2021 and an estimated 93 million will

be produced in 2025, 21 million of which will be electric vehicles. Modern

vehicles always have some kind of digital connectivity, and some have suites

of dozens of digital devices that can connect wirelessly through satellite,

SMS, Bluetooth, wireless broadband and other technologies. On the horizon

are autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars and robo-taxis, and vehicles

are already on the roads that have subscription-based on-demand features.

Often the security and other systems in these vehicles are handled through

‘firmware over the air’ updates that can improve anything from the vehicle’s

infotainment systems to the communication protocols and encryption

algorithms that lie deep in the car’s software. All told, the modern car is

a ‘smartphone on wheels’, with just as much need for digital security.

To create this security, car manufacturers, OEMs and cybersecurity companies

like Utimaco have spent many years working on ways to secure vehicle systems

against current threats and those that might be further decades away.

Vehicles typically stay on the road for twelve years, some much longer, so

they have to be able to adapt to new threats as they arise. Quantum

computing is one such looming threat computers that can break security

systems that would take conventional computers millions, perhaps trillions

or years. This could enable current security in vehicles to be broken, but

because of Utimaco’s work alongside automotive companies, vehicles are

beginning to be quantum-agile – able to be upgraded to handle new threats as

they arise.

“We are extremely proud to be able to show companies in the automotive

industry hard data about how their customers feel about the connected

technology that is increasingly common in even the most basic vehicles,”

says Ansgar Steden, Chief Revenue Officer at Utimaco. “We see that they are

enthusiastic, but they still have concerns, despite a lack of high-profile

cases of vehicle cybersecurity being breached. This shows that manufacturers

need to better communicate the safety credentials of their vehicles and to

work with companies like Utimaco to make sure that this security is able to

withstand current and future threats.”

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which takes place each October, was created

in collaboration between the U.S. government and industry to ensure that

every American has the resources they need to feel safer online. Similarly,

the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) is partnering with the

Commission and Member States in carrying out #CyberSecMonth. The EU’s annual

campaign is dedicated to promoting cybersecurity among EU citizens and

organizations and providing up-to-date online security information through

awareness raising activities and sharing of good practices.

