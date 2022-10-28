Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition themed around Innovation4Mobility

New mobility and digitalization are permanently changing the automotive landscape.

This is reflected in the theming of Automechanika Shanghai 2022 around the concept of “Innovation4Mobility”. Coming under the spotlight at the show will be alternative drive technologies (hydrogen and fuel cell), the e-mobility chain (batteries, electric drives, electric controls and battery swapping facilities), and car connectivity (autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits and smart transportation).

The 17th edition of Automechanika Shanghai will be hosted in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from 20 to 23 December 2022.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK), why the venue has been moved.

Chiew: We are hosting Automechanika Shanghai 2022 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center as a special arrangement because we are very much aware of the show’s significance in stimulating market activity.

There is a sense of responsibility in helping to boost trade performance, create valuable business encounters, and give companies the right tools to thrive in the rapidly evolving automotive industry. These are fundamental elements of a trade fair.

With this at the forefront of planning, both Messe Frankfurt and our partner, China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd, decided to consult the stakeholders and look for alternative arrangements to support in-person exchanges.

AI: Why Shenzhen?

Chiew: Shenzhen was a sound choice given its economic status and technological competitiveness. Through China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the city aims to become a global innovation hub by 2025 and the Greater Bay Area’s core engine.

To meet these targets, strategies include building upon next-generation technologies, the digital economy and advanced equipment manufacturing. This direction is contributing to the regional automotive manufacturing cluster, which holds many similarities to Shanghai’s industry development.

For example, the cities are two of six with permits to use high-level assisted driving maps on urban roads; part of a pilot project supporting the mass production of vehicles equipped with autonomous driving functions and other important technologies for new energy vehicles.

Furthermore, the advancements are synonymous with certain enabling products and technologies like LiDAR sensors, telematics, semiconductors, batteries and charging, and hydrogen fuel cell energy, which we see a higher demand for at the show.

On top of this, the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center is one of the largest business complexes globally. It is fully furnished with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to our exhibitors’ unique needs. It is also one of the few venues in the country that can house the show’s expected 3,500 exhibitors.

AI: What are the benefits to the exhibitors?

Chiew: Since the 16th edition back in 2020, companies have developed a variety of new products, services and solutions across the supply chain. Therefore, it is the right time to rejoin the trade fair calendar as exhibitors need the platform to promote their latest advancements and expand in the domestic and overseas markets.

From this perspective, China’s hyper-sized consumer market creates promise for the industry, further amplified by recent new vehicle sales and preferences for new energy vehicles.

This growth could be a significant advantage for tier-one suppliers as local car manufacturers continue to report strong results in the passenger and commercial vehicle sectors. In this regard, increasing opportunities are unfolding due to the greater need for accessories, customizing, repair, maintenance and diagnostics.

AI: What are the benefits to the delegates?

Chiew: As always, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the entire industry and support the exploration of different markets. For instance, the Chinese government is set on creating favorable conditions that stimulate export activities and bolster domestic consumer demand.

While this benefits international players sourcing from Chinese suppliers, buyers can also discover overseas innovations from exhibitors across 20 countries and regions.

I believe our global network can actually help reconnect the supply chain by putting delegates in front of the right leads to promote business development. Attendees can also tune in to fringe program events to capture the latest knowledge and information.

Again, the idea is to arm players with expertise to tackle new opportunities and challenges in global environments.

AI: Is this a permanent new home for Automechanika Shanghai?

Chiew: No, in fact we have confirmed the next timeslot at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 29 November to 2 December 2023. Of course, we will continue to assess the situation in Shanghai and remain dynamic in our decision-making, but we definitely intend to return to the home city for the 18th edition.

AI: Why the theme of the 2022 edition?

Chiew: This year, we are applying the concept Innovation4Mobility to uniquely present China’s transformational direction in the automotive industry. Our goal is to reinforc

e opportunities along the supply chain that the global automotive community can capture at specific onsite areas and events.

AI: What can delegates expect?

Chiew: The Innovation4Mobility Mainstage (Hall 9) is set to be a focal point of the showcase as it prepares to play up advancements propelling the automotive industry forward. We have curated an inclusive environment to embrace leaders like Baolong, Bosch, Chuhang Technology, CRRC, Jrone Turbocharger System and Sensata, as well as spotlight start-ups with cutting-edge solutions for autonomous driving and new energy.

The area will also host a range of future-oriented lectures and business matching opportunities at the presentation arena and networking lounge, respectively. Other special onsite areas include Green Repair (Hall 12), A New Era of Commercial Vehicles (Hall 9), and Motorsports and High Performance (Hall 14).

AI: Will there be a virtual element?

Chiew: I highly recommend AMS Live as free access to our business matching and fringe program events; it is a great tool for anyone wanting to expand connections and knowledge about the market.

Remote audiences can create a company profile giving them complete visibility to those on the ground, while exhibitors are given a login automatically.

During the show period, participants can connect and arrange onsite and online meetings.

In addition, we will broadcast several flagship conferences, seminars and training sessions with a host of international and local experts leading discussions about the updates, opportunities and challenges in the domestic and international operating environment.