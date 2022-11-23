A3 Global Opens Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Battery Remanufacturing Center of Excellence

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility,
announced today the opening of its hybrid and electric vehicle battery
remanufacturing Center of Excellence in Phoenixville, PA. The center is
designed for remanufacturing hundreds of hybrid vehicle batteries per month
using reconditioning equipment from NuVant Systems, an A3 Global Company.
Nickel metal hydride hybrid vehicle batteries that are performing suboptimal
or are nearing their end-of-life can be brought back to fully operational,
like-new conditions through a reconditioning process using the NuVant
EVC-30, developed by Professor Smotkin at Northeastern University. The
reconditioned battery modules are reassembled into a new battery pack and
reinstalled into a vehicle to give the battery a second life. In some cases
where modules cannot be reconditioned, A3 Global has developed a proprietary
technique to remanufacture battery packs using a mix of OEM (original
equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket modules.
“Together with the science developed by NuVant to recondition battery
modules and the three generations of experience in remanufacturing at A3
Global, we’re able to combine our efforts to develop this Center of
Excellence,” said Michael Cardone III, A3 Global’s CEO.
“For vehicle owners, having their battery remanufactured is an alternative
to buying a new battery, which is expensive and has a negative environmental
impact,” said Aaron Poynton, Chief Commercial Officer. “The average car is
on the road for over 12 years, but the batteries don’t typically last that
long, especially fleet vehicles,” he continued.
Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan toured the new facility and said, “As an
engineer and entrepreneur myself, it’s exciting to see quality,
high-technology manufacturing jobs coming into the district. Southeastern
Pennsylvania is home to many of the top businesses and leading innovators
this country has to offer, so it’s no surprise we are continuing to grow. In
Congress, I have strongly supported legislation to diversify American energy
sources, and today I saw how the A3 Global battery remanufacturing center
will help reduce our reliance on new batteries and contribute to a cleaner
and healthier America. I look forward to seeing their work positively impact
our community.”
A3 Global plans to begin servicing electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries
from its Center of Excellence in 2023.
About A3 Global LLC
A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and
distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification
solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of
experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services
industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future
of mobility. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com
About NuVant Systems Inc
NuVant Systems, an A3 Global company, is a worldwide provider of
electrochemical instrumentation for academicians, industries, and national
laboratories. We customize electronics for analysis, reconditioning and
de-energizing of batteries for aftermarkets, repurposing, and end-of-life
recycling. NuVant empowers small businesses and large vehicle fleets to
improve energy storage device lifecycles, bringing electrochemistry to the
streets. By integrating electronics and chemistry, we offer a scientific
approach to success in the renewable energy market. For more information,
visit http://www.nuvant.com