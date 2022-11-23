A3 Global Opens Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Battery Remanufacturing Center of Excellence

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility,

announced today the opening of its hybrid and electric vehicle battery

remanufacturing Center of Excellence in Phoenixville, PA. The center is

designed for remanufacturing hundreds of hybrid vehicle batteries per month

using reconditioning equipment from NuVant Systems, an A3 Global Company.

Nickel metal hydride hybrid vehicle batteries that are performing suboptimal

or are nearing their end-of-life can be brought back to fully operational,

like-new conditions through a reconditioning process using the NuVant

EVC-30, developed by Professor Smotkin at Northeastern University. The

reconditioned battery modules are reassembled into a new battery pack and

reinstalled into a vehicle to give the battery a second life. In some cases

where modules cannot be reconditioned, A3 Global has developed a proprietary

technique to remanufacture battery packs using a mix of OEM (original

equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket modules.

“Together with the science developed by NuVant to recondition battery

modules and the three generations of experience in remanufacturing at A3

Global, we’re able to combine our efforts to develop this Center of

Excellence,” said Michael Cardone III, A3 Global’s CEO.

“For vehicle owners, having their battery remanufactured is an alternative

to buying a new battery, which is expensive and has a negative environmental

impact,” said Aaron Poynton, Chief Commercial Officer. “The average car is

on the road for over 12 years, but the batteries don’t typically last that

long, especially fleet vehicles,” he continued.

Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan toured the new facility and said, “As an

engineer and entrepreneur myself, it’s exciting to see quality,

high-technology manufacturing jobs coming into the district. Southeastern

Pennsylvania is home to many of the top businesses and leading innovators

this country has to offer, so it’s no surprise we are continuing to grow. In

Congress, I have strongly supported legislation to diversify American energy

sources, and today I saw how the A3 Global battery remanufacturing center

will help reduce our reliance on new batteries and contribute to a cleaner

and healthier America. I look forward to seeing their work positively impact

our community.”

A3 Global plans to begin servicing electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries

from its Center of Excellence in 2023.

About A3 Global LLC

A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and

distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification

solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of

experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services

industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future

of mobility. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com

About NuVant Systems Inc

NuVant Systems, an A3 Global company, is a worldwide provider of

electrochemical instrumentation for academicians, industries, and national

laboratories. We customize electronics for analysis, reconditioning and

de-energizing of batteries for aftermarkets, repurposing, and end-of-life

recycling. NuVant empowers small businesses and large vehicle fleets to

improve energy storage device lifecycles, bringing electrochemistry to the

streets. By integrating electronics and chemistry, we offer a scientific

approach to success in the renewable energy market. For more information,

visit http://www.nuvant.com