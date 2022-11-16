congatec introduces its ecosystem for TSN networked real-time factories and critical infrastructures

congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology –
introduces its new ecosystem for TSN aimed at networked factories and
critical infrastructures. The goal of the comprehensive edge computing
platform portfolio for TSN is to make it as easy for real-time solution
providers to build time sensitive networks for smart factory and critical
infrastructure operators as deploying standard Ethernet infrastructures.
Such entirely connected solutions need secure real-time gateway technologies
to connect the brownfield and real-time clouds – both synchronized via Time
Sensitive Networking (TSN) for various real-time services. The congatec
solution platforms are prepared for reliable low-latency communication at
the edge and include real-time hypervisor support for deterministic and
secure data processing and data exchange between the devices and real-time
clouds in harsh industrial environments. Target applications of the new TSN
enabled ecosystem include industrial manufacturing, healthcare, energy and
utilities, transportation and logistics, aerospace, government, and public
safety.
“All the various real-time connected industries must support high-bandwidth
and low-latency communication from the devices to the real-time clouds and
back again. Providers of such end-to-end solutions need highly homogeneous
solution platforms along these data supply chains, from the edge servers of
the network infrastructure to the distributed and mobile devices, to make
implementation as easy as possible. congatec provides everything needed for
such all-encompassing solution platforms – including all interface options
to connect the distributed equipment and its peripherals and I/Os via
100Base-T1,” explains Christian Eder, Director Product Management at
congatec.
congatec’s new TSN enabled edge computing ecosystem spans the entire range
of latest Computer-on-Modules supporting even real-time enabled 5G cellular
connectivity for real-time 5G clients and gateways, as well as server-grade
real-time cloud and base station Server-on-Modules. All those modules are
TSN enabled, support Real-Time Hypervisor technology and are prepared to
host any third-party real-time enabled cellular 5G connectivity. OEMs can
utilize these platforms to deploy their real-time applications in
pre-configured real-time virtual machines, focusing all their attention on
the development of the application instead of having to concern themselves
with the specific settings required to enable the hardware to communicate
via TSN. For local wired infrastructures between servers and clients, TSN
enabled smart switching platforms are available as well. Personal
integration support and training programs on how to implement IEEE 802.1 Qbv
compliant TSN clock synchronization and time-triggered communication round
off congatec’s TSN ecosystem offering.
More information on congatec’s entire edge computing ecosystem for TSN
enabled real-time factories and critical infrastructures can be found at:
https://www.congatec.com/en/te
