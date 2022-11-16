congatec introduces its ecosystem for TSN networked real-time factories and critical infrastructures

congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology –

introduces its new ecosystem for TSN aimed at networked factories and

critical infrastructures. The goal of the comprehensive edge computing

platform portfolio for TSN is to make it as easy for real-time solution

providers to build time sensitive networks for smart factory and critical

infrastructure operators as deploying standard Ethernet infrastructures.

Such entirely connected solutions need secure real-time gateway technologies

to connect the brownfield and real-time clouds – both synchronized via Time

Sensitive Networking (TSN) for various real-time services. The congatec

solution platforms are prepared for reliable low-latency communication at

the edge and include real-time hypervisor support for deterministic and

secure data processing and data exchange between the devices and real-time

clouds in harsh industrial environments. Target applications of the new TSN

enabled ecosystem include industrial manufacturing, healthcare, energy and

utilities, transportation and logistics, aerospace, government, and public

safety.

“All the various real-time connected industries must support high-bandwidth

and low-latency communication from the devices to the real-time clouds and

back again. Providers of such end-to-end solutions need highly homogeneous

solution platforms along these data supply chains, from the edge servers of

the network infrastructure to the distributed and mobile devices, to make

implementation as easy as possible. congatec provides everything needed for

such all-encompassing solution platforms – including all interface options

to connect the distributed equipment and its peripherals and I/Os via

100Base-T1,” explains Christian Eder, Director Product Management at

congatec.

congatec’s new TSN enabled edge computing ecosystem spans the entire range

of latest Computer-on-Modules supporting even real-time enabled 5G cellular

connectivity for real-time 5G clients and gateways, as well as server-grade

real-time cloud and base station Server-on-Modules. All those modules are

TSN enabled, support Real-Time Hypervisor technology and are prepared to

host any third-party real-time enabled cellular 5G connectivity. OEMs can

utilize these platforms to deploy their real-time applications in

pre-configured real-time virtual machines, focusing all their attention on

the development of the application instead of having to concern themselves

with the specific settings required to enable the hardware to communicate

via TSN. For local wired infrastructures between servers and clients, TSN

enabled smart switching platforms are available as well. Personal

integration support and training programs on how to implement IEEE 802.1 Qbv

compliant TSN clock synchronization and time-triggered communication round

off congatec’s TSN ecosystem offering.

More information on congatec’s entire edge computing ecosystem for TSN

enabled real-time factories and critical infrastructures can be found at:

https://www.congatec.com/en/te chnologies/tsn-ecosystem/

About congatec

congatec is a rapidly growing technology company focusing on embedded and

edge computing products and services. The high-performance computer modules

are used in a wide range of applications and devices in industrial

automation, medical technology, transportation, telecommunications and many

other verticals. Backed by controlling shareholder DBAG Fund VIII, a German

midmarket fund focusing on growing industrial businesses, congatec has the

financing and M&A experience to take advantage of these expanding market

opportunities. congatec is the global market leader in the

computer-on-modules segment with an excellent customer base from start-ups

to international blue chip companies. More information is available on our

website at www.congatec.com or via LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.