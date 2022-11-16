New GBD Kit from Skyworks Enables Higher Efficiency for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is introducing an isolated gate driver reference

design that operates with Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) Field Effect

Transistor (FET) power modules. With the growing adoption of SiC for power

conversion and inverter applications – fueled by consumer demand for greater

range, faster charging and more efficient propulsion for electric vehicles

(EVs) – there is an increasing need for gate drivers that are optimized for

SiC FETs. The new Si828x gate driver board (GDB) kit from Skyworks

simplifies design and enables increased integration for automotive

applications by replacing competing designs with more complex gate driver

board layouts.

WHAT: Designed and tested for Wolfspeed XM3 SiC FET modules and instantiated

on an evaluation board, the Skyworks Si828x GDB kit keeps high voltage/high

current SiC modules from overload and circuit damage. It is one of the

leading industry products for protection of these modules from fault-related

impairment.

The Si828x GDB with Wolfspeed XM3 solution meets the needs of the market by:

. Simplifying automotive traction inverter design for high-growth EV

markets by providing a complete, high power-capable reference design.

. Allowing design engineers to easily implement the power switching

stage of their systems and providing extensive pre-testing with supporting

documentation of Skyworks isolated gate drivers and Wolfspeed’s SiC FETs.

. Enabling a system that can survive and operate well under extreme

short-circuit conditions, by combining the Si828x’s robust short-circuit

protection feature with the rugged SiC XM3 module.

Together, the Skyworks GDB and Wolfspeed XM3 solution is well-suited for

fast charging and power conversion applications, EV drivetrains, as well as

drive motors and uninterruptable power supplies for industrial environments.

WHEN: Nov. 15-18, 2022

WHERE: Electronica Booth #B5-138 in Munich, Germany

Customers can purchase the Si828x-AAWB-KIT gate driver board kit in small

numbers via Skyworks distribution partners, Arrow, Digikey and Mouser.

WHO: “We are excited about this continued partnership,” said Mark Thompson,

senior vice president of Mixed Signal Solutions at Skyworks. “Our Si828x

gate drivers were originally tested with Wolfspeed SiC MOSFETs. Now, in

adding the GDB board, we have a complete tried-and-true solution for the

market.”

“We have teamed up with Skyworks to validate their gate driver board that

pairs with our XM3 SiC FET power modules. The Si828x gate driver board is

very robust for protecting the power module during a short circuit event,

detecting the load fault and shutting off the XM3 in less than one

microsecond,” said Austin Curbow, manager of the Applications & Systems Team

for Power Modules at Wolfspeed. “Further, its robust 15 Amp source and sink

capability maximizes switching speed, minimizing switching losses and

increasing efficiency.”

