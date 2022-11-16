New GBD Kit from Skyworks Enables Higher Efficiency for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is introducing an isolated gate driver reference
design that operates with Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) Field Effect
Transistor (FET) power modules. With the growing adoption of SiC for power
conversion and inverter applications – fueled by consumer demand for greater
range, faster charging and more efficient propulsion for electric vehicles
(EVs) – there is an increasing need for gate drivers that are optimized for
SiC FETs. The new Si828x gate driver board (GDB) kit from Skyworks
simplifies design and enables increased integration for automotive
applications by replacing competing designs with more complex gate driver
board layouts.
WHAT: Designed and tested for Wolfspeed XM3 SiC FET modules and instantiated
on an evaluation board, the Skyworks Si828x GDB kit keeps high voltage/high
current SiC modules from overload and circuit damage. It is one of the
leading industry products for protection of these modules from fault-related
impairment.
The Si828x GDB with Wolfspeed XM3 solution meets the needs of the market by:
. Simplifying automotive traction inverter design for high-growth EV
markets by providing a complete, high power-capable reference design.
. Allowing design engineers to easily implement the power switching
stage of their systems and providing extensive pre-testing with supporting
documentation of Skyworks isolated gate drivers and Wolfspeed’s SiC FETs.
. Enabling a system that can survive and operate well under extreme
short-circuit conditions, by combining the Si828x’s robust short-circuit
protection feature with the rugged SiC XM3 module.
Together, the Skyworks GDB and Wolfspeed XM3 solution is well-suited for
fast charging and power conversion applications, EV drivetrains, as well as
drive motors and uninterruptable power supplies for industrial environments.
WHEN: Nov. 15-18, 2022
WHERE: Electronica Booth #B5-138 in Munich, Germany
Customers can purchase the Si828x-AAWB-KIT gate driver board kit in small
numbers via Skyworks distribution partners, Arrow, Digikey and Mouser.
WHO: “We are excited about this continued partnership,” said Mark Thompson,
senior vice president of Mixed Signal Solutions at Skyworks. “Our Si828x
gate drivers were originally tested with Wolfspeed SiC MOSFETs. Now, in
adding the GDB board, we have a complete tried-and-true solution for the
market.”
“We have teamed up with Skyworks to validate their gate driver board that
pairs with our XM3 SiC FET power modules. The Si828x gate driver board is
very robust for protecting the power module during a short circuit event,
detecting the load fault and shutting off the XM3 in less than one
microsecond,” said Austin Curbow, manager of the Applications & Systems Team
for Power Modules at Wolfspeed. “Further, its robust 15 Amp source and sink
capability maximizes switching speed, minimizing switching losses and
increasing efficiency.”
