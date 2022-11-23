HCS Group receives ISCC PLUS certification for Haltermann Carless production sites in Germany

HCS Group, a leading international supplier of solutions for high-value hydrocarbon specialties, is pleased to announce that two of its major production sites in Germany have received the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification. The certification allows HCS Group to supply a wide range of bio-based and mass-balanced products that have been proven to have a significantly lower carbon footprint than fossil-based products.

Henrik Krüpper, Chief Executive Officer HCS Group, says: “We are proud to receive the ISCC PLUS certification for our Haltermann Carless manufacturing sites in Germany. This is another step in our strategic journey to transform our portfolio and offer sustainable alternatives alongside our traditional solutions. We strongly believe in the circular economy and are committed to providing our customers with low carbon solutions from cradle to gate and expanding our range of products and services under the ISCC PLUS scheme.”

Chris Hutchinson, Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Sustainability, says: “The ISCC PLUS certificate is another milestone in HCS Group’s ambition to develop sustainable solutions in accordance with strict sustainability criteria. The mass balance approach, using consistent and certified data, is a great option for delivering verifiable emission reductions in the supply chain and provides a cost-effective transitional solution towards a true bioeconomy for our customers.”

ISCC SUSTAINABILITY CERTIFICATION OF CIRCULAR AND BIO-BASED APPROACHES

ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is a globally recognised scheme for recycled and bio-circular materials. It provides traceability through the supply chain along with verification of specific environmental and social standards.

