Nanotronics Announces Opening of Munich Office

Nanotronics is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Munich,

Germany, led by Managing Director, Marius Fischer, who will report to Global

CEO and cofounder, Dr. Matthew Putman. The new office will serve as a

central European location for Applications Engineers and Sales Associates to

consolidate operations and ensure the highest quality of service and support

to the growing customer base in the region.

“Marius’ extensive regional experience managing customers and teams along

with his expertise in quality control, semiconductor frontend process

automation, and overall tech, will enable him to serve as the ideal office

lead who will continue to work closely with U.S. counterparts,” said Matthew

Putman. “It is critical for us to have solid support on the ground to meet

demanding customer needs across Europe and the Middle East,” he continued.

“We have more plans in the region and beyond and Munich is a great start.”

Nanotronics Munich will be located at GmbH Lohstr 24, Technopark II, Haus B

(3. OG), 85445 Oberding, Germany.

The company will be exhibiting their unique inspection and security

solutions at Booth C1.233 during SEMICON Europa in Munich on November 15-18,

2022. SEMICON Europa is the premiere event for electronics manufacturing

bringing together influential participants from all stages of the

electronics production process to discuss issues such as supply chain

disruption, sustainability, and the most effective ways to build a

responsible manufacturing future.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps

customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the

unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.

A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor

industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide

industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across

fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge

companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield,

reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration,

while eliminating laborious manual inspections.

Sales

Learn how you can partner with Nanotronics to implement advanced solutions

to increase yields and expand capacity by contacting sales@nanotronics.co

Careers

Nanotronics seeking to staff the Munich location with intellectually

curious, driven tech talent. https://nanotronics.co/careers /.