Nanotronics Announces Opening of Munich Office

Nanotronics is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Munich,
Germany, led by Managing Director, Marius Fischer, who will report to Global
CEO and cofounder, Dr. Matthew Putman. The new office will serve as a
central European location for Applications Engineers and Sales Associates to
consolidate operations and ensure the highest quality of service and support
to the growing customer base in the region.
“Marius’ extensive regional experience managing customers and teams along
with his expertise in quality control, semiconductor frontend process
automation, and overall tech, will enable him to serve as the ideal office
lead who will continue to work closely with U.S. counterparts,” said Matthew
Putman. “It is critical for us to have solid support on the ground to meet
demanding customer needs across Europe and the Middle East,” he continued.
“We have more plans in the region and beyond and Munich is a great start.”
Nanotronics Munich will be located at GmbH Lohstr 24, Technopark II, Haus B
(3. OG), 85445 Oberding, Germany.
The company will be exhibiting their unique inspection and security
solutions at Booth C1.233 during SEMICON Europa in Munich on November 15-18,
2022. SEMICON Europa is the premiere event for electronics manufacturing
bringing together influential participants from all stages of the
electronics production process to discuss issues such as supply chain
disruption, sustainability, and the most effective ways to build a
responsible manufacturing future.
About Nanotronics
Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps
customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the
unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.
A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor
industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide
industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across
fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge
companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield,
reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration,
while eliminating laborious manual inspections.
Sales
Learn how you can partner with Nanotronics to implement advanced solutions
to increase yields and expand capacity by contacting sales@nanotronics.co
Careers
Nanotronics seeking to staff the Munich location with intellectually
curious, driven tech talent. https://nanotronics.co/careers