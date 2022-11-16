New R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors for RF power measurements up to a ground-breaking 90 GHz

The new R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN power sensors from Rohde & Schwarz provide unheard of performance in power measurements. The new instruments combine an extraordinary frequency range of 50 MHz to 90 GHz with a dynamic range from -70 dBm to 20 dBm along with high measurement speeds of 50,000 measurements per second.

Compared to current thermal power sensors for measurements over 67 GHz, the diode technology increases the power measurement dynamic range by 35 dB and significantly cuts test times.

By extending the maximum frequency from 67 GHz to 90 GHz, the new sensors can cover the latest spectrum allocation for 5G FR2-2 up to 71 GHz, satellite communications in both the 71 GHz to 76 GHz band and the 81 GHz to 86 GHz band, automotive radars operating from 76 GHz to 81 GHz, as well as other lower frequency wireless transmission technologies.

Their portable form factor and flexible operating modes make all R&S NRPxxS power sensors ideal for both local and remote installation in maintenance or monitoring applications. Users benefit from maximum operating flexibility. The power sensors can be connected to an R&S NRX power meter, selected Rohde & Schwarz signal generators and analyzers, or a PC with the R&S NRPV virtual power meter installed. The devices support the USBTMC protocol industry standard for easy integration into test systems. The R&S NRPxxSN also includes an Ethernet interface to support remote LAN operation.

The new R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN power sensors are now available from Rohde & Schwarz. For further information on these and other RF and microwave power meters from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/ products/test-and-measurement/ rf-and-microwave-power-meters_ 63672.html

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.