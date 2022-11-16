Quectel Announces C-V2X Module AG18 to Enhance Driving Safety and Efficiency

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider,

announces the launch of its new AG18 module, one of the next generation of

Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) modules. Featuring PC5 direct

communications, the module enables vehicles to effectively communicate with

one another and with their surroundings, ensuring improved safety and

traffic efficiency.

The AG18 supports vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communications on the unified 5.9GHz

intelligent transportation system (ITS) band without the need of a (U)SIM,

cellular subscription, or network assistance.

In addition to superior C-V2X communication capabilities, the AG18 module

features flexible positioning service options including L1+L5 dual frequency

GNSS, Qualcomm Dead Reckoning (QDR3) and high-precision PPE (RTK)

technologies, ensuring that global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can

leverage location technology appropriate to their application requirements.

“C-V2X has been accepted worldwide as a core technology to support high

level ADAS and autonomous driving. The AG18 module will enable the

large-scale commercial deployment of C-V2X around the globe,” said Norbert

Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel. “It provides enhanced PC5 direct

communications and positioning capabilities while significantly reducing the

total build cost. The AG18 has already been recognized by several well-known

car brands and been selected for critical automotive applications in their

next generation vehicles.”

Based upon the AEC-Q100 qualified Qualcomm SA415M chipset, the AG18 complies

with the international IATF 16949:2016 automotive quality management system.

It is designed for use in extremely harsh environments and provides superior

ESD/EMI protection performance.

The AG18 is pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s previous-generation C-V2X

module AG15, allowing existing OEM customer devices to migrate seamlessly

and upgrade through a simple drop-in replacement that will greatly reduce

their design cost and development time. Additionally, the AG18 includes

multiple interfaces including PCIe, USB 3.0/2.0, SPI, I2C, UART, GPIO, ADC

and 1pps, enabling customers to develop a wide range of applications

including Telematics Control Unit (TCU), Telematics BOX (T-BOX), Virtual Box

(V-BOX) and Roadside Unit (RSU).

As a global supplier of automotive solutions, Quectel has developed a rich

C-V2X portfolio for automotive-related applications, including the C-V2X

module AG18/ AG15, the C-V2X AP module AG215S, the AG52xR series of LTE-A +

C-V2X modules as well as the AG55xQ series of 5G + C-V2X modules, which

ensures technological continuity for future customer plans for intelligent

cars and transport systems.

Together with C-V2X modules, Quectel also offers a variety of

high-performance C-V2X antennas, already in use in the autonomous car

market. The C-V2X antenna can be mounted on the upper side of front and rear

windshields of the vehicle or hidden inside the shark fin antenna. Besides,

Quectel’s C-V2X antenna can achieve two-way compensation for antenna signal

loss, bringing excellent performance even when the harness length is more

than 4 meters.

The AG18 C-V2X module will be on display at electronica 2022 in Munich at

Hall B5 Stand 248, November 15-18 2022 with engineering samples available

now.

