Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles

As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global

transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and

engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and

industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with

InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering,

production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs

to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification

programmes.

Ricardo and InoBat will co-operate on the assembly, production and testing

of cells, modules and full battery packs for a number of high performance

automotive applications. Drawing on its expertise in proprietary battery

cell R&D and large-scale battery cell production, InoBat will manufacture,

test and supply cells. As a globally trusted engineering and manufacturing

services partner for clean, efficient, integrated propulsion and energy

systems, Ricardo will design, assemble and test the battery packs and will

supply them to customers principally in the high performance automotive

market, but also in other sectors such as aerospace and defence, seeking to

accelerate their product decarbonisation.

Martin Starkey, Managing Director Ricardo Performance Products said:

“Leveraging our proven track record in industrialising technology Ricardo is

delighted to be working with InoBat to help establish a robust supply chain

for critical electrification components. Ricardo’s future manufacturing

strategy is very much aligned to this emerging need for electrified vehicle

components for the high performance automotive vehicles and other equally

demanding applications. In doing so, we will accelerate the adoption of

electrification in these critical sectors by providing a robust supply route

for key battery products. In addition, we are helping to contribute to the

green bounce back through sustainable practices, and helping to accelerate

net zero ambitions.”

Iain Wight, Chief Commercial Officer of InoBat commented: “Ricardo’s long

history of innovation and engineering experience make it the ideal partner

for InoBat. Our complementary capabilities and approach to battery

development and production will ensure that manufacturers have access to the

components they need, when they need them, helping accelerate the move to

green mobility. I am delighted that we are partnering with a company with a

shared sustainability ethos and, through collaboration, InoBat and Ricardo

can help pave the way to a greener future.”

This collaboration with InoBat further enhances Ricardo’s capability in the

production and supply of critical electric vehicle components. In September

2021, Ricardo received UK Government funding to assess the commercial

viability of a facility to assemble battery packs for UK manufacturers which

produce fewer than 10,000 electrified vehicles per year. These UK

electrified vehicle manufacturers included some of the world’s best known

prestige brands which create their luxury cars, special vehicles, or

off-highway machines for a customer base in the low thousands. The economic

study was funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre’s Automotive

Transformation Fund supported by the Department for Business, Energy and

Industrial Strategy.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting

company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of

engineering excellence and employing close to 3,000 employees in more than

20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering

leading-edge and innovative cross-sector sustainable products and solutions.

Every day, we enable our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic

challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit

www.ricardo.com

About Inobat

InoBat specialises in pioneering research, development, manufacture, supply,

recycling, and ultimate careful disposal of innovative electric batteries

custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of global mainstream and

specialist OEMs within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and

aerospace sectors. InoBat provides innovative solutions across the entire

value chain thanks to its ‘cradle-to-cradle’ approach, which showcases the

concept of a circular economy. InoBat is backed by a strong consortium of

strategic investors and partners such as Rio Tinto, Amara Raja, Ideanomics,

IFC, IPM Group, Matador, AEN, CSG and Across. A European-based battery

manufacturer, InoBat already has a battery research and development facility

and pilot line under development in Slovakia. InoBat has also been approved

for grant financing under the EU sponsored programme, Important Projects for

Common European Interest, and already received a grant from the Slovak

Government. For more information and news on InoBat, please visit

https://inobatauto.eu