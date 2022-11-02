Rotary Partners With TEXA, Debuts New Calibration System at SEMA 2022

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service GroupSM (VSG), a Dover company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with TEXA, a global leader in the design, development and production of diagnostic tools for the vehicle repair industry.

The new “Rotary powered by TEXA™” product lines will provide American automotive service professionals with fully automatic air conditioning charging solutions designed to make the entire process quick, efficient and cost effective.

“With this exciting partnership, we strengthen our commitment to serve the shop with a wide range of Rotary premier service equipment and support that drives results for your business,” said Ian Wendler, Vice President & General Manager for VSG Americas. “AC equipment now complements our full line of vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration, and alignment products. With TEXA, we’ll be able to go beyond the exterior of the vehicle and further underneath the hood to support repair shops across North America with advanced, simple-to-use technology that will ensure AC jobs get done right faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

The partnership will allow Rotary to add a new level of innovation to its product offering as part of the company’s commitment to “Serving the Shop” by delivering innovative, accurate and reliable equipment and solutions to customers.

For more than 30 years, TEXA has been renowned internationally for developing high-tech automated equipment from exhaust gas analyzers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery.

“Our TEXA products are highly technical, but still intuitive enough for automotive mechanics and repair service personnel to use with the upmost degree of accuracy and precision,” said Bruno Vianello, Founder and President of the TEXA Group. “That’s largely due to the fact that we oversee the entire process – from the design and manufacture of each product, the semiconductors, software and all the other components, to the strictest certification standards in-house within an ultra-modern manufacturing plant.”

“We’re incredibly excited to enter into this agreement with such an iconic and forward-thinking brand as Rotary and prepared to support this exciting new offering,” added Dario Peruch, President and Managing Director of TEXA USA.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary’s pursuit of innovation has built the world’s most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation’s Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit rotarylift.com.

About TEXA:

TEXA is a global leader in the design, development and production of multibrand diagnostic tools, exhaust gas analysers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery. TEXA has an extensive, worldwide distribution network with an ultra-modern production plant based in Monastier di Treviso, Italy. For more information, visit texausa.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world’s premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover.com.