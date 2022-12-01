AVL and Rohde & Schwarz collaborate to automate and speed up EMC tests under real driving conditions

The electrification of vehicles leads to new EMC challenges because of higher switching frequencies of semi-conductors and higher emissions due to high voltages and currents. EMS (Electromagnetic Susceptibility) and EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) testing of components and vehicles addresses these challenges. To meet time to market requirements, test automation is key. Additionally, the tests must be as realistic as possible, so there is a trend from static EMC testing of vehicles to dynamic testing where the drivetrain is active, varying in speed as well as torque during the execution of the EMC test.

The real-time synchronization of measurement data between the EMC testbed, measurement system and automation software is key to efficient and repeatable EMC-compliant component and vehicle development. Therefore, AVL and Rohde & Schwarz have developed a solution that supports automated testing with simulation of real driving conditions while covering typical automotive standards. The AVL PUMA 2™ automation controls the test cycle and stores the measured data, in synchronization with the R&S ELEKTRA EMC test software to exchange information between the testbed and the EMC measurement equipment. The ELEKTRA software has been modified to enable automatic and seamless communication with AVL CONCERTO™ software, replacing a previously manual process. CONCERTO™ is post-processing the measured data automatically and gives a full test report according to the pre-defined pass and fail criteria.

R&S ELEKTRA controls complete EMC systems and automates measurements of equipment under test (EUT) being certified for emissions (EMI) and immunity (EMS). The software simplifies configuration of test systems and test descriptions in accordance with common standards. It speeds up test execution and paves the way to quickly generating a comprehensive test report.

“Many customers have been wanting for years to see Rohde & Schwarz EMC analyzers connected to the AVL EMC test automation system. Together, we have finally accomplished this, and are pleased to offer this new solution, improving and accelerating EMC validation of e-drives and vehicles,” states Alban Hemery, Department Manager for E-Motor Test Systems and EMC Applications at AVL List GmbH.

“As market leader in EMC instrumentation, Rohde & Schwarz has a long and productive history of collaboration with AVL to develop leading-edge test systems for the automotive industry. The enhancement of R&S ELEKTRA to be compatible with AVL’s PUMA 2 is another significant step speeding up EMC test times under real driving conditions, particularly for electric drivetrains,” adds Juergen Meyer, Vice President Market Segment Automotive at Rohde & Schwarz.

Proposal for caption: AVL and Rohde & Schwarz have developed a solution that supports automated testing with simulation of real driving conditions.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Automotive test solutions – Test it. Trust it.

As a leading worldwide provider of test and measurement software, instruments and systems, Rohde & Schwarz employs its technical expertise to develop innovative solutions for the entire automotive lifecycle from predevelopment to production. OEMs, tier 1s, chip suppliers and engineering service providers around the world rely on the company’s proven test solutions for automotive radar, connectivity, infotainment, high-performance computing and EMC compliance. With innovative solutions for radar tests in development, integration and production, Rohde & Schwarz supports its customers as a reliable partner for the launch of next-generation ADAS and AD systems. The company’s many years of experience and expertise in wireless communications ensure robust connectivity conforming to all standards from 5G and C-V2X to UWB, Wi-Fi and GNSS. Rohde & Schwarz instruments enable the development and debugging of in-vehicle networks with leading-edge bus speeds as well as ECUs such as high-performance domain controllers, and help to eliminate EMC issues. Rohde & Schwarz also offers T&M equipment and custom turnkey test systems for carrying out EMI and EMS measurements on vehicles and vehicle components in line with all major CISPR, ISO and manufacturer-specific EMC standards. These systems and equipment support full vehicle antenna testing and wireless coexistence testing with the user’s own systems and instruments. The company also offers outstanding solutions for component and board level tests during ECU production. Partners and customers around the world use these test solutions to ensure automotive components and systems function correctly, interact flawlessly and smoothly and communicate faultlessly with the outside world.

About AVL

With more than 10,700 employees, AVL is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond.

Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

AVL’s passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2021, the company generated a turnover of 1.6 billion Euros, of which 12 % are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

For more information: www.avl.com