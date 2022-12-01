Cork supplied by Amorim used in the Renault Group’s new all-electric vehicles

Cork supplied by Corticeira Amorim is used inside the new Mobilize all-electric cars – the Renault Group’s urban mobility brand. Integrated into the seats of the Mobilize Duo and Mobilize Solo models and also the interior rear panel of the latter vehicle, cork was chosen because it is a natural and sustainable raw material. Cork endows comfort, well-being and lightness to both vehicles.

The material is supplied by Amorim Cork Composites, Corticeira Amorim’s business unit that develops products, solutions and applications for some of the world’s most sophisticated activities, such as aerospace, automotive, construction, sports, energy or design.

Cork also makes an active contribution to the vehicles’ unique, ground-breaking and innovative design, while increasing high levels of sustainability and reinforcing circular economy practices. Moreover, the cork solution used in both cars is combined with recycled materials, using thermoforming techniques. It is designed both to withstand the test of time and to ensure passenger comfort.

Mobilize Duo and Mobilize Solo choose cork

Mobilize Duo and Mobilize Solo were presented at the most recent edition of the Paris Motor Show. They were designed to be 50% made with recycled materials and be 95% recyclable, following the principles of eco-design. The idea is to redefine the concept of urban mobility, making it more appealing, attractive and fun. Mobilize cars are ideal for driving in the city, due to their reduced size and small carbon footprint. They will also permit better network services due to their connected electronic architecture.

According to Patrick Lecharpy, VP Design for the Mobilize brand, “The design of our vehicles and services mirrors the Mobilize brand’s DNA. We are inspired by urban brands to develop vehicles that permit mobility and go beyond traditional conventions. With Mobilize, we are inventing an entire new concept of mobility, centred on digital technology, which revolves around the object itself. People will choose the Mobilize brand for the experience it offers: sustainability combined with mobility, as well as being fun, convenient, robust and easy to use.”

Corticeira Amorim’s Chairman and CEO, António Rios de Amorim shares this opinion: “it is extremely gratifying to participate in the ongoing revolution in the transport sector -whether car, rail or air transport. The imperative need to decarbonise the economy makes cork an indispensable material within this urgent paradigm shift. Cork’s endless attributes help us build a more sustainable Planet”.

About Amorim Cork Composites:

Amorim Cork Composites is one of the business units of Corticeira Amorim – the world’s largest cork processing group. Founded in 1870, the company currently has dozens of business units distributed across five continents. It exports numerous products to more than 100 countries and has a diversified network of 27,000 customers. With strong sustainability credentials and a negative carbon footprint, Corticeira Amorim provides a set of solutions, materials and applications to some of the world’s most technological, disruptive and demanding activities, such as the aerospace, automobile, construction, sports, energy, interior design, wines, sparkling and spirits industries.

The company is managed by the fourth generation of the Amorim family, and cultivates the same values of longevity, ambition, pride, attitude and passion that have always underpinned the past 150 years of its successful history. The company annually invests millions of euros in R & D + I, generates 94% of its sales outside Portugal and employs more than 4,400 employees.

Corticeira Amorim’s mission is to add value to cork in a competitive, differentiated and innovative manner, in perfect harmony with Nature. In 2021, the company recorded €837.8 million in consolidated sales.