BMW incorporates GMV’s safe and precise positioning technology in its new automated driving vehicles

The technology multinational GMV has recently reached the milestone of

incorporating its safe, high precision and reliable positioning technology

onboard vehicles of the German premium car manufacturer BMW Group.

GMV’s positioning solution comprises two components: an onboard Positioning

Engine software (PE) and a GNSS Correction Service (CS). The CS provides BMW

Group vehicles with corrections to the Broadcast Ephemeris for different

GNSS constellations, augmentation data to remove local atmospheric effects

and safety-related information for computing a reliable user position. The

PE integrated in the vehicles’ on-board unit also uses the corrections,

together with GNSS signals and information from other sensors, to compute a

trustable vehicle position, speed, and heading.

Both CS and PE have been developed, validated, and evolved over the last

years in order to be able to cope with the requirements laid down by the

different GNSS-based high accuracy positioning markets including the

automotive market. The latter has been the latest challenge taken on by GMV

within its positioning solution, for which ISO 26262 (among others), the

strictest automotive standards, plus the highly demanding quality practices

for critical software were adopted.

In addition to the software side, GMV’s solution relies on a secure and

redundant physical infrastructure. GMV owns and operates a Worldwide GNSS

Station Network, which provides the GNSS raw data needed by the CS to

generate the corrections. Such corrections are computed within two

physically independent Data Centers, giving GMV’s solution the necessary

availability levels for automated driving applications.

This production launch milestone adds automated driving functions to GMV’s

positioning solution market portfolio, consolidating GMV as one of the main

worldwide suppliers of GNSS based high accuracy positioning solutions.

A wealth of experience and proven expertise

GMV has more than 30 years’ experience in the GNSS domain and has been

targeting safe and accurate positioning systems for more than 20 years. The

company has also more than 18 years’ experience in the supply of software

for the automotive sector, working with both automotive OEMs and Tier-1

suppliers.

As part of the magicGNSS suite, GMV GSharp for Automotive provides

high-accuracy, safe and reliable positioning information (position,

velocity, and heading), which is later combined with automated driving

functions. The safe positioning solution is based on satellite navigation

(GNSS) technologies, hybridized with other sensors in the vehicle, such as

Inertial Measurement Units, Wheel Speed sensors or Odometers. GMV has

developed a Positioning Engine software, which works embedded in the

vehicle, and supplies the Correction Service, which is a server-based

element broadcasting augmentation data to the Positioning Engine through the

Internet.

Both Correction Service and Positioning Engine are developed following the

ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 standards to ensure compliance with safety

requirements. The solution also complies with the concept of

security-from-design as per ISO 21434, including the necessary

counter-measures in the SW and system and in the GNSS related attack

detection (anti-spoofing and anti-jamming schemes). The most demanding

automotive project management practices and the strict industry standards

for software engineering (A-SPICE CL3) have been applied during its

development.