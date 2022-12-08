Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service GroupSM (VSG), a Dover company, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Unveiled for the first time at the recent 2022 SEMA Show, the new Rotary product line provides North American automotive service professionals with a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

There are three models launching in spring of 2023:

¬

• The single-gas R3AC50-A (R134a refrigerant compatible)

• The single-gas R3AC60-YF (R1234yf refrigerant compatible)

• The industry-leading dual-gas R3AC80-AYF (both R134a and R1234yf compatible) that automatically purges between gas changes

“These A/C machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, Vice President & General Manager for VSG Americas. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the amount of work shops can perform – and revenue that can be obtained – as we head into the busy A/C season.”

“Based on the high level of excitement and interest that was generated during their debut and demonstration at this year’s SEMA show, it’s clear we have something that automotive service professionals will want to get their hands on sooner rather than later,” Wendler added.

Focused on productivity with super-fast process times, vehicle data updates and superior up-time, the Rotary A/C machines make it possible for service centers to charge more vehicles per year. Each machine can update automatically, receive remote assistance and connect to other devices, such as printers and smartphones. The new product line is also backed by Rotary’s vast service network and industry-leading warranty.

Rotary is currently accepting preorders for Spring 2023 delivery. For more information on how Rotary A/C repair solutions can put more money in your pocket, visit Rotarylift.com/ACCart.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary’s pursuit of innovation has built the world’s most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation’s Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit rotarylift.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world’s premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover.com.

About TEXA:

TEXA is a global leader in the design, development and production of multibrand diagnostic tools, exhaust gas analysers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery. TEXA has an extensive, worldwide distribution network with an ultra-modern production plant based in Monastier di Treviso, Italy. For more information, visit TEXA.com.