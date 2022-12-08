Canadian Tech Company, ZeroKey, Partners with NEXTY Electronics, a Toyota Tsusho Group Company

ZeroKey Inc., a growth-stage technology company that develops the world’s

most accurate large-scale 3D real-time location system (RTLS), partnered

with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group’s electronics

trading company, in December 2022. ZeroKey services global markets with an

emphasis on digitization and operational visibility of industrial

manufacturing, warehousing, automotive, and supply chain operations.

Partnering with NEXTY, an accomplished electronics distribution company with

global sales channels across key market segments strengthens ZeroKey’s

support and expansion of its customer base in Eastern Asia.

NEXTY’s technical capabilities, combined with their passion for innovation,

align with ZeroKey’s mission to solve critical enterprise problems by

driving optimization through digital transformation. Historically, the

digitization of complex human-centric processes has been challenging due to

the technical limitations of earlier technologies. Traditional IIoT

technologies like Ultra-wideband and Bluetooth, cannot precisely digitize

these processes on a large scale, resulting in significant untapped value in

production efficiency, worker safety, quality control, and more. ZeroKey’s

second-generation technology, Quantum RTLST unlocks this untapped value by

digitizing and digitally twinning these processes in real-time and with

1.5-millimetre 3D accuracy across an entire facility. The hyper-accuracy

that Quantum RTLST brings to industrial environments dramatically increases

production efficiency and operational visibility, enabling customers to

maximize their output while reducing costly errors.

NEXTY’s core business segments match ZeroKey’s current and emerging markets,

resulting in a highly synergistic partnership between the two companies. As

a market leader in electronics distribution and technical solutions, NEXTY

is an opportune partner for ZeroKey as demand for hyper-accurate positioning

technology continues to increase exponentially. ZeroKey’s innovative

technology, combined with Toyota Tsusho Group’s global network and NEXTY’s

comprehensive experience in the automotive, supply chain, and manufacturing

industries, results in a partnership that will translate to increased value

for customers.

About ZeroKey: ZeroKey’s patented technology, Quantum RTLST, is the world’s

most accurate wide-area, 3D, millimetre-level RTLS technology that closes

the IIoT utility gap in factories, warehouses, and industrial environments

worldwide, including at six of the largest ten major automotive OEMs.

Powered by ultrasonics, Quantum RTLST delivers high performance and

reliability at any scale with unparalleled simplicity and flexibility. With

a range of trackable tags suitable for diverse applications, ZeroKey

technology tracks the assets, processes, goods, and personnel critical to

modern business with unprecedented resolution. For more information, visit

www.zerokey.com.