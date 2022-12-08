STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving
customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has released
high-power modules for electric vehicles that boost performance and driving
range. ST’s new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules have been selected for
Hyundai’s E-GMP electric-vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several
models.
Five new SiC-MOSFET based power modules provide flexible choices for vehicle
makers, covering a selection of power ratings and support for operating
voltages commonly used in electric vehicle (EV) traction applications.
Housed in ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package optimized for traction applications,
the power modules are reliable thanks to sintering technology, robust, and
easy for manufacturers to integrate in EV drives. Internally, the main power
semiconductors are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which
combine industry-leading figure of merit (RDS(ON) x die area) with very low
switching energy and super performance in synchronous rectification.
“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the
pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said
Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.
“Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and
energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and
charge time.”
a leader in the automotive EV market, Hyundai Motor Company has chosen ST’s
ACEPACK DRIVE SiC-MOSFET Gen3 based power modules for its current-generation
EV platform, called E-GMP. In particular, the modules will power the Kia
EV6. “ST’s SiC-MOSFET based power modules are the right choice for our
traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two
companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric
vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the
leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution,” said Mr.
Sang-Cheol Shin, Inverter Engineering Design Team at Hyundai Motor Group.
As an industry leader in this technology, ST has already supplied STPOWER
SiC devices for more than three million mass-produced passenger cars
worldwide. Compared to conventional silicon power semiconductors, smaller
SiC devices can handle higher operating voltages that allow faster charging
and superior vehicle dynamics. Energy efficiency is also increased, which
boosts driving range, and reliability can be extended. SiC is gaining mass
adoption in multiple EV systems such as the DC-DC converter, traction
inverter, and on-board chargers (OBC) with bi-directional operation ready
for vehicle-to-grid power transfer. ST’s SiC strategy, as an integrated
device manufacturer (IDM), ensures quality and security of supply to serve
carmakers’ strategies for electrification. With the recently announced fully
integrated SiC substrate manufacturing facility in Catania, expected to
start production in 2023, ST is moving quickly to support the rapid market
transition towards e-mobility.
Technical Notes to Ai Readers:
ST’s 1200V ADP280120W3, ADP360120W3, ADP480120W3(-L) are already in full
production. The 750V ACEPACK DRIVE ADP46075W3 and ADP61075W3 will be in full
production by March 2023. They enable a plug-and-play solution for traction
inverters, compatible with direct liquid cooling, and featuring a pin-fin
array for efficient heat dissipation. Specified up to a maximum junction
temperature of 175°C, they provide long-lasting and reliable press-fit
connections and dice sintered to substrate to ensure extended lifetime in
automotive applications. ST will extend the product portfolio to include
IGBT and diode-based ACEPACK DRIVE versions.
The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known
for excellent thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a
dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of
welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting
requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by
allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.
ST’s latest-generation ACEPACK DRIVE modules are in production now. Please
contact your local ST sales representative for pricing and sample requests.
