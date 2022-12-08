STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving

customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has released

high-power modules for electric vehicles that boost performance and driving

range. ST’s new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules have been selected for

Hyundai’s E-GMP electric-vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several

models.

Five new SiC-MOSFET based power modules provide flexible choices for vehicle

makers, covering a selection of power ratings and support for operating

voltages commonly used in electric vehicle (EV) traction applications.

Housed in ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package optimized for traction applications,

the power modules are reliable thanks to sintering technology, robust, and

easy for manufacturers to integrate in EV drives. Internally, the main power

semiconductors are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which

combine industry-leading figure of merit (RDS(ON) x die area) with very low

switching energy and super performance in synchronous rectification.

“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the

pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said

Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.

“Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and

energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and

charge time.”

a leader in the automotive EV market, Hyundai Motor Company has chosen ST’s

ACEPACK DRIVE SiC-MOSFET Gen3 based power modules for its current-generation

EV platform, called E-GMP. In particular, the modules will power the Kia

EV6. “ST’s SiC-MOSFET based power modules are the right choice for our

traction inverters, enabling longer range. The cooperation between our two

companies has realized a significant step towards more sustainable electric

vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the

leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution,” said Mr.

Sang-Cheol Shin, Inverter Engineering Design Team at Hyundai Motor Group.

As an industry leader in this technology, ST has already supplied STPOWER

SiC devices for more than three million mass-produced passenger cars

worldwide. Compared to conventional silicon power semiconductors, smaller

SiC devices can handle higher operating voltages that allow faster charging

and superior vehicle dynamics. Energy efficiency is also increased, which

boosts driving range, and reliability can be extended. SiC is gaining mass

adoption in multiple EV systems such as the DC-DC converter, traction

inverter, and on-board chargers (OBC) with bi-directional operation ready

for vehicle-to-grid power transfer. ST’s SiC strategy, as an integrated

device manufacturer (IDM), ensures quality and security of supply to serve

carmakers’ strategies for electrification. With the recently announced fully

integrated SiC substrate manufacturing facility in Catania, expected to

start production in 2023, ST is moving quickly to support the rapid market

transition towards e-mobility.

Technical Notes to Ai Readers:

ST’s 1200V ADP280120W3, ADP360120W3, ADP480120W3(-L) are already in full

production. The 750V ACEPACK DRIVE ADP46075W3 and ADP61075W3 will be in full

production by March 2023. They enable a plug-and-play solution for traction

inverters, compatible with direct liquid cooling, and featuring a pin-fin

array for efficient heat dissipation. Specified up to a maximum junction

temperature of 175°C, they provide long-lasting and reliable press-fit

connections and dice sintered to substrate to ensure extended lifetime in

automotive applications. ST will extend the product portfolio to include

IGBT and diode-based ACEPACK DRIVE versions.

The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known

for excellent thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a

dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of

welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting

requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by

allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.

ST’s latest-generation ACEPACK DRIVE modules are in production now. Please

contact your local ST sales representative for pricing and sample requests.

