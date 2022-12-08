EA Elektro-Automatik Presents Industry Leader Award to National Instruments

EA Elektro-Automatik, a leading manufacturer of programmable power supplies,

bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads, has

recognized NI (formerly National Instruments) (NASDAQ:NATI) as an Industry

Leader Award recipient for its work in electric vehicle/battery testing

innovation. NI, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading supplier of

automated test and automated measurement systems in the transportation,

semiconductor, aerospace and research industries, among others.

“NI has been an early innovator in the electric vehicle/battery test

sector,” remarked Eric Turner, Americas Director of EA Elektro-Automatik.

“There’s quite a bit of work to do to advance EV and battery technology to

fully realize the potential benefits electric vehicles have on our global

economy and climate. NI realized several years ago that this was an area

where its test equipment and software, along with the talents of its people,

could make a true impact in advancing the state of the EV industry. We’re

proud to recognize them for their passion and commitment in making

meaningful contributions in the EV and battery space.”

The Industry Leader Award recognizes companies that showcase innovation and

leadership qualities within their industries. Award recipients are also

identified as companies that present excellence in other areas, including

company culture, community involvement and core values. NI is an active

contributor to educational STEM and engineering programs and drives to

create technologies that move society towards a more sustainable future.

NI and EA Elektro-Automatik collaborated to advance cell chemistries and

battery materials science. NI’s battery test solutions are intereoperable

with EA DC programmable power supplies and electronic loads, and take

advantage of the platform’s wide dynamic range, ease of use, and superior

performance capabilities. Leveraging NI’s battery data analytic

capabilities, EA and NI can offer customers data insights to improve

performance of their batteries.

“We are honored to have received this award and be recognized for our part

in delivering compelling and empowering solutions for our customers in

electric vehicle battery testing,” stated Elijah Kerry, NI’s Chief Offering

Manager, Electric Vehicles. “It’s exciting for our team to know we’re not

just working on something that is good business and impactful from a

technology perspective, but an innovation for our environment and the future

growth of the electric vehicle sector.”

To watch the video, visit

https://www.eapowered.com/indu stry-leader-award-program/

About EA Elektro-Automatik

EA Elektro-Automatik has been producing state-of-the-art programmable DC

power supplies and electronic loads since 1974. The company is dedicated to

providing power solutions that lead in technology advancement for research

and development and manufacturing in the automotive, energy storage,

telecommunications, alternative energies and aerospace industries. With a

presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia, EA Elektro-Automatik’s

autoranging power supplies lead the industry in output power flexibility,

density and operating efficiency. For more information, visit

www.eapowered.com.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward

thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest

challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide

the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to

Engineer AmbitiouslyT every day. For more information, visit www.ni.com.