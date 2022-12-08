EA Elektro-Automatik Presents Industry Leader Award to National Instruments

EA Elektro-Automatik, a leading manufacturer of programmable power supplies,
bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads, has
recognized NI (formerly National Instruments) (NASDAQ:NATI) as an Industry
Leader Award recipient for its work in electric vehicle/battery testing
innovation. NI, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading supplier of
automated test and automated measurement systems in the transportation,
semiconductor, aerospace and research industries, among others.
“NI has been an early innovator in the electric vehicle/battery test
sector,” remarked Eric Turner, Americas Director of EA Elektro-Automatik.
“There’s quite a bit of work to do to advance EV and battery technology to
fully realize the potential benefits electric vehicles have on our global
economy and climate. NI realized several years ago that this was an area
where its test equipment and software, along with the talents of its people,
could make a true impact in advancing the state of the EV industry. We’re
proud to recognize them for their passion and commitment in making
meaningful contributions in the EV and battery space.”
The Industry Leader Award recognizes companies that showcase innovation and
leadership qualities within their industries. Award recipients are also
identified as companies that present excellence in other areas, including
company culture, community involvement and core values. NI is an active
contributor to educational STEM and engineering programs and drives to
create technologies that move society towards a more sustainable future.
NI and EA Elektro-Automatik collaborated to advance cell chemistries and
battery materials science. NI’s battery test solutions are intereoperable
with EA DC programmable power supplies and electronic loads, and take
advantage of the platform’s wide dynamic range, ease of use, and superior
performance capabilities. Leveraging NI’s battery data analytic
capabilities, EA and NI can offer customers data insights to improve
performance of their batteries.
“We are honored to have received this award and be recognized for our part
in delivering compelling and empowering solutions for our customers in
electric vehicle battery testing,” stated Elijah Kerry, NI’s Chief Offering
Manager, Electric Vehicles. “It’s exciting for our team to know we’re not
just working on something that is good business and impactful from a
technology perspective, but an innovation for our environment and the future
growth of the electric vehicle sector.”
