Eastman, Ceres to demonstrate holographic auto windshield at CES 2023

Eastman and Ceres Holographics are collaborating to introduce the world’s first holographic-enabled transparent display system for automotive windshields at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 from Jan. 5–8, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The holographic windshield pairs with a small form-factor projector for a crisp, vivid display of information without the need to embed any active display or nanoparticle-based technology in the glass.

“The industry has long recognized the potential of holographic-enabled displays, but implementation attempts have been impractical, largely due to performance challenges associated with the lamination process through an auto-approved interlayer,” said Romain Delorme, Eastman head-up display market segment manager. “We are now able to show a successful lamination of the HoloFlekt® precision light-guiding film into a windshield we believe will accelerate the adoption of this safety- and convenience-enhancing solution.” The new technology enables a greatly expanded range of transparent information display applications for drivers, passengers and pedestrians without compromising safety or performance.

“Holographic film-based solutions have been sought after for decades,” said Andy Travers, president of Ceres Holographics. “Our collaboration links critical supply chain partners to enable a commercially viable and high-quality transparent display solution that addresses the cost, size, performance and design needs of many applications and use cases in the dynamic mobility sector.”

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit http://www.eastman.com

About Ceres

Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland as Ceres Imaging, the company was renamed in 2015 to Ceres Holographics and is wholly focused on using its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality head-up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of holographic photopolymer films and in-house expertise in photonics and light guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.