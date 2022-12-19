AI Online

BorgWarner Announces New Scope 3 Emissions Reduction Target in Commitment to a Cleaner Mobility Future

BorgWarner announced its commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline. This Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner’s previously announced target to achieve 85% absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030 (from a 2021 baseline), were formally submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). These science-based targets, along with our carbon neutrality commitment, align with Charging Forward, BorgWarner’s accelerated path to electrification, which aims to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions future for all.

“We are excited to announce our science-based targets to further our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. “These targets are fully supported by BorgWarner leadership and encourage a whole-company effort to meet our objectives as we continue to support and collaborate with our partners to achieve sustainable operations, and, further, our value chain.”

Significant progress is being made toward achieving our Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets as the company’s global operations are placing an increased focus on renewable energy and efficiency within their respective facilities. To meet the Scope 3 target, BorgWarner will focus its efforts on actions that can be made by the company, such as transitioning its product portfolio to electrification and furthering circular product development by increasing content of recyclable and remanufactured material, product weight reductions, and sustainable raw material selection. The company will also ask its suppliers to develop a carbon-efficient supply base. To achieve this objective and promote environmental stewardship in its supply chain, BorgWarner’s cross-functional team of experts will offer to support and partner with suppliers on their journey toward emissions reduction.

To learn more about BorgWarner’s Sustainability initiatives and read the complete 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit www.borgwarner.com/company/sustainability.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Mon. December 19th, 2022

