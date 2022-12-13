NOVARES GREEN INNOVATION RECOGNIZED AT THE AUTOMOBILE AWARDS CEREMONY 2022

Novares awarded 2nd prize at the Automobile Awards Ceremony in the Green Innovation Category. Each year, the AUTOMOBILE AWARDS intend to celebrate Innovation in a sector where it is a major importance but also to distinguish notions as pleasure, safety, respect of the environment.

Plasto Magnet has been awarded as one of Group’s pragmatic innovations that enables a sustainable electric motor. Thanks to its expertise, Novares developed multi-material magnets optimized and adjustable to applications in vehicles while reducing by at least 40% (possible up to 90%) the use of rare earths. With performances superior or equal to the market, this innovation creates multiple combinations and forms resulting from the association of recycled plastic and magnetic materials. It reduces CO2 emissions related to the manufacture of permanent magnets by 70%.

Novares’ strategy is built on the principle that plastic solutions will make vehicles lighter and greener. The Plasto Magnet is designed by R&D teams’ work, based on Powertrain product line. It will contribute to the development of the automotive industry, enabling cars to become cleaner, more connected and user friendly.

