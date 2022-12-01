Porsche unveils entry into virtual worlds during Art Basel in Miami

During Art Basel in Miami, Porsche is launching a brand experience in the digital world and unveiling its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT: “This project is an additional element of our digitalization strategy. We’ve made our commitment for the long haul and our Web3 team has the autonomy to develop innovations in this dimension as well. Innovation management at Porsche also sees potential in the purchasing experience, the metaverse and the supply chain. Vehicle and sustainability issues are also being considered.”

Unique digital works of art

Porsche’s new project in the field of digital art is realized by the Hamburg-based designer and 3D artist Patrick Vogel In his studio ALT/SHIFT, the former architect is creating an impressive visual language for various applications. For Porsche, he designs digital portraits that center around a white Porsche 911.

Buyers can influence the design of their individual NFTs in a collaborative and immersive journey lasting several months. To do so, they can choose from three core themes of the Porsche brand and integrate them onto the artwork according to their personal preferences. The Performance, Heritage and Lifestyle routes will influence the appearance and character of the digital collectibles. Owners then have access to their individual collector’s items in the virtual world, with each being created by the Unreal Engine 5.

“The NFT artworks enable us to take our understanding of modern luxury and the unique brand positioning of Porsche into the digital world,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing. Owners of the Porsche NFTs gain exclusive access to experiences in the virtual and real world. Digital pioneers can, for one, participate directly in Porsche’s journey into the world of Web3 and enter into a dialogue with the brand.

“Porsche has longstanding links to the creative arts and we’re excited to take this next step at Art Basel in launching a beautiful, and of course unique, set of NFTs to allow private ownership of a piece of Porsche art. We’re excited for the launch in Miami, and to witness the work of the NFT owners as their bespoke artwork develops over the course of the coming months,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Starting in January 2023, prospective customers will have access to a total of 7,500 unique digital collector’s items. As usual in the Web3 scene, it is possible to register in advance on an Allowlist. Purchase of the NFTs is limited to three per person.

With its new virtual brand presentation, Porsche is underscoring its position as an iconic brand and transferring the captivating appeal of its sports cars to desirable artefacts in the digital world. As customers expect from Porsche, the NFT is also rare, iconic and timeless.

Digital art is just one aspect of Porsche’s Web3 strategy. The sports car manufacturer is working to integrate the potential of blockchain technology into existing and future processes and solutions. The collaboration runs across multiple disciplines, and it is proceeding with the support of subsidiaries such as Porsche Digital and MHP, plus strategic business partners such as UP.Labs and nft now. Distribution is carried out by road2dreams GmbH, a new company founded by our partner Fanzone

Digital art for real: ‘The Art of Dreams’ in Miami

Porsche rounds off its brand presentation in Miami with an impressive physical art experience. The real-life installation by digital artist Chris Labrooy on the beach of the Pérez Art Museum Miami marks the first time that Porsche’s ‘The Art of Dreams’ initiative has travelled to America. The larger-than-life figure, titled ‘Dream Big.’, pays homage to childhood dreams and invites viewers to ponder questions such as: Are we following our dreams? Where will our dreams lead us?

Labrooy’s installation incorporates a white Porsche 911. The sports car is the connecting element between the digital collectibles and the physical world and is at the centre of all the physical and virtual initiatives that Porsche will be presenting during Art Basel in Miami.