TTTech Auto expands in China with safe software platform MotionWise for automated driving

TTTech Auto the Vienna-based technology leader in automotive safety software, is expanding its operations with a dedicated subsidiary in China. The new TTTech Auto branch in Shanghai will bring its expertise and the series proven safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise, to car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers and partners to the rapidly developing Chinese automotive market.

TTTech Auto already has a presence in the Chinese market through its joint venture Technomous operated together with SAIC Motor, China’s largest automotive manufacturer. This further expansion, with an office in Shanghai, is part of the growth strategy in light of a USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) investment from Aptiv and Audi announced earlier this year.

“Asia is one of the most important growth regions,” says Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer at TTTech Auto. “Chinese automakers, in particular, are very ambitious to drive the development of automated vehicle features and take the next step towards autonomous vehicles. With our safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise, we provide the series-proven core building block to develop the necessary software-defined car – safe from the start.”

The safety of more and more automated driver assistance systems (ADAS) will have a direct impact on end-consumer adoption. With the latest investment, TTTech Auto aims to further expand its product portfolio and the service it offers to its customers not only in this area.

TTTech Auto’s flagship product, MotionWise, ensures that mission-critical data circulates reliably and in real time throughout the vehicle. It guarantees the safety execution in the system, prioritizes safety-critical functions and ensures that the car responds in a timely manner. In addition, specialized tools will enable automakers to dramatically accelerate the software development process, from concept to volume production, including post-sale feature updates over-the-air.

“From our office in Shanghai, we will provide expertise and technology and work closely with Chinese automakers to ensure the system safety of upcoming vehicle generations and shorten their software development time,” says Yang Ouyang, General Manager China at TTTech Auto. “This saves a huge amount of resources for our customers and, more importantly, a lot of time otherwise spent on technology development and constant safety adjustments.”

Software has become a key competitive advantage for automotive companies around the world as well as in China. According to Deloitte’s China Industry Outlook 2022, the tech-savvy Generation Z will soon replace Millennials and form the largest group of first-time car buyers in China. They prefer experience and customer satisfaction through smart features over price. Related to this, autonomous driving features and likely the underlying safety technology will soon no longer be a key differentiator for new cars, but a must-have for upcoming smart, software-based vehicles.

The team at TTTech Auto’s Shanghai subsidiary is looking for further hires in China.

About TTTech Auto

TTTech Auto provides solutions for the challenges of future vehicle generations. The company specializes in safe software and hardware platforms for automated driving and beyond, applicable in series production programs. With its leading technology solutions, TTTech Auto ensures safety and electronic robustness for a more automated world.

TTTech Auto was founded in 2018 with the participation of technology leaders Audi, Infineon, Samsung and TTTech to build a global, safe vehicle software platform for automated and autonomous driving. In 2022, the company raised USD 285 million (EUR 250 million) from Aptiv and Audi in its latest funding round.

At TTTech Auto’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and in more than 10 locations across Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia, 1,200 employees work with leading car manufacturers on their software defined vehicle, ADAS and autonomous driving programs. The company has acquired and invested in technology companies in France, Spain, Turkey, China and in Central and Eastern Europe. www.tttech-auto.com