SMART Tire Wins Another Award, Now Collaborating with Hyundai and Kia

With over 150 applications for the Accelerate the Future Challenge, The

SMART Tire Company (STC) has been selected as one of the 5 winners that will

explore a paid proof of concept and collaboration with two of the largest

automotive manufacturers in the world, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia

Corporation. The Accelerate the Future Challenge has a mission of

facilitating startup-corporate collaborations within the Smart Factory,

Robotics, Advanced Automotive Technology, and Smart Mobility domains.

“We are the only US-based winner, chosen from 158 startup applicants from

around the world. What an honor, and powerful validation of our

groundbreaking, shape memory alloy tire technology. If you’ve been waiting

for a signal that SMART Tire is for real and that we’re going after the

biggest markets possible, what better way than working with two of the

hottest Global 500 automakers in the world?” – Earl Cole, CEO, The SMART

Tire Company

Hyundai and Kia are among the fastest growing and profitable automakers on

the planet. With combined revenues of over $163B they outsell Mercedes, BMW,

Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan and Tesla among others, and are at the forefront of

the EV revolution.

“This new tire technology has been previously recognized with both R&D 100

and CES Innovation Awards. In addition to our bicycle, scooter, and lunar

tire projects (NASA), STC is kicking off development of the first

rubber-integrated, airless automotive tire made from shape memory alloys.” –

Brian Yennie, CTO, The SMART Tire Company